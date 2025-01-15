Arne Slot is even more audacious than Jurgen Klopp when it comes to changing games

Arne Slot sends on Diogo Jota to save the day at Nottingham Forest - Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Modern football can often be compared to a form of speed chess. That being the case, Arne Slot is proving himself quite the grandmaster.

Slot’s foresight has helped protect Liverpool’s healthy Premier League, his incisive mid-game decision-making being the difference between narrow defeats and crucial draws, or frustrating draws and pivotal wins.

Liverpool have won seven points this season thanks to their replacements scoring or assisting – the latest against Nottingham Forest on Tuesday night as Diogo Jota headed in the equaliser 22 seconds after being given an SOS call. Those contributions are currently the difference between first and second in the Premier League.

The concept of the ‘impact sub’ is hardly new, nor a unique specialism. Go through this season’s statistics and Liverpool linger in mid-table when it comes to game-altering substitutions, Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola and Fulham’s Marco Silva leading the way.

That can be partly explained by the fact Slot’s side have so rarely had to win points after falling behind.

There is a marked contrast to this time last year when Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool kept digging themselves out of a hole. By mid-January 2024, Klopp’s subs had already claimed 30 goal involvements. This year, Slot’s substitutes are responsible for three goals and five assists.

These moderate numbers fail to tell the complete story. There is a growing body of evidence that Slot’s reading of a football match is of the highest literary standard.

The Dutchman plays down his influence, accurately recognising that substitutions and tactical refinements are only hailed as strokes of genius when they work. In Liverpool’s previous league game at home to Manchester United, there were many who felt Slot was too slow to make changes to prevent Ruben Amorim snatching a point.

But there is more compelling evidence of Slot making bold and unorthodox changes to significant effect.

Cynics will say sending on a striker of Jota’s ability with 24 minutes left is hardly the work of a strategic guru. But Jota replaced a centre-back, Ibrahima Konate. It is the kind of gamble supporters are more accustomed to seeing as injury-time approaches; a last gasp attempt to score, surrendering control to risk everything. Not so in Slot’s vision. Liverpool created more chances in the final quarter of the game at the City Ground after using Ryan Gravenberch as a hybrid defender alongside Virgil van Dijk. But for Mohamed Salah’s radar malfunctioning, Liverpool would have won with their manager emerging with even greater credit.

It is not the first time Slot has adopted this plan. He did so when Liverpool were reduced to 10 men after Andy Robertson’s dismissal against Fulham in December, Gravenberch’s exceptional display as centre-back out of possession and midfielder with it turning a 1-0 deficit into a 2-2 draw. Few coaches would be so adventurous so soon into a game, the norm when a defender is red-carded to go like-for-like.

Slot’s fearlessness was also critical in a comeback win against Brighton and Hove Albion in November. A goal down at the same point as against Forest last night, Slot sacrificed a midfielder, Dominik Szoboszlai, for attacker Luis Diaz. With Diaz, Cody Gakpo, Salah and Darwin Nunez on the pitch, Liverpool were 2-1 up six minutes later.

Against Arsenal in October, a triple substitution switched the momentum as Liverpool took a point, while an overlooked element of the league leaders’ 2-0 win over Manchester City in December was Slot halting Jeremy Doku’s growing influence by replacing Trent Alexander-Arnold with Jarell Quansah.

It was quite the reversal for Quansah given Slot’s first headline-grabbing change of the season involved the youngster, his half-time hooking against Ipswich Town in August described as ‘brutal’. Liverpool turned a goalless draw into a 2-0 win.

August 17: Ipswich 0 Liverpool 2

Key change: Quansah off, Konate on (45)

Impact: ‘Brutal’ change turned a goalless draw into a win

October 27: Arsenal 2 Liverpool 2

Key change: Robertson, Mac Allister, Diaz off; Tsimikas, Szoboszlai, Gakpo on (63)

Impact: Salah strikes late on as Liverpool earn important point

November 2: Liverpool 2 Brighton 1

Key change: Szoboszlai off, Diaz on (66)

Impact: Liverpool score twice in quick succession to come from behind and win

December 14: Liverpool 2 Fulham 2

Key change: Gravenberch role switch after Robertson red (17)

Impact: Liverpool battle to point having fallen behind twice

January 14: Nottingham Forest 1 Liverpool 1

Key change: Konate, Robertson off; Jota, Tsimikas on (66)

Impact: Liverpool score 22 seconds later to earn crucial draw.

The more this season progresses, the clearer it becomes that the differences between Slot and his predecessor may have been underestimated.

Obvious overlapping reference points have been stressed since day one; identical squad personnel, a high-pressing strategy and vision of football as a form of entertainment prioritising goals above clean sheets.

Man-management has received favourable comparisons too, Slot instantly at ease in his surroundings where millionaires extend their entourage with each contract renewal.

The Liverpool coach’s style of in-game management, however, is establishing itself as a point of departure between the old and new era. Famously, Klopp was a master at retrieving near impossible situations by utilising the depth of his match-day squad – but the examples of this season suggest Slot is even more audacious and non-conformist when acting quickly to solve familiar tactical problems, especially against a deep defence.

With such regular and successful gambits, so far Slot is finding all the right moves for his team of the tweak.