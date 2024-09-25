Arne Slot delighted as Federico Chiesa makes quick-fire impact for Liverpool

New boy: Chiesa was making his first start for Liverpool (AP)

Arne Slot heaped praise on Federico Chiesa after Liverpool’s summer signing registered an assist on his first start for the club.

Chiesa assisted Diogo Jota’s first-half equaliser and played 60 minutes as the Reds reached the Carabao Cup fourth round with a 5-1 win against West Ham at Anfield.

The Italian winger suffered a serious knee injury shortly after starring at Euro 2020 and, having struggled to return to his previous best since returning to action, he left Juventus for Liverpool this summer in a £12.5million deal.

Slot said of his display against West Ham: “It was pleasing to see that he could already play 60 minutes, because he hasn’t played a lot. He has hardly played any minutes in the last three or four months. So for him it is important to get more match minutes, and that’s what he got today.

“He assisted, although it was a shot on target that was promoted by Diogo to a goal. He worked really hard. I think it’s normal that he’s not already in the top of his ability.

“He has to get used to the club, he has to get used to his team-mates, he has to adjust to the playing style. It was very good to see how match-fit he already is, so that we can use him if we need him.”

Slot was delighted by his side’s performance at Anfield, in which Jota and Cody Gakpo scored braces either side of a Mohamed Salah strike.

“You asked me about new players [all summer], and I constantly told you guys how many quality players we already have”, the Reds’ head coach said. “I think you all knew. Even if a lot of new players come in, they don’t come in and try to have a good individual performance — they work really hard for the team.”

Reacting to the news Liverpool have been drawn to face Brighton away in the Carabao Cup fourth round, Slot replied: “Again, it’s a difficult draw. Almost all the strong teams are still in. If you want to win this cup then you will play against difficult opponents.”