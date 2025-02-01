Arne Slot confirms big Liverpool injury worry ahead of Tottenham showdown in Carabao Cup semi-final

Concern: Liverpool’s win over Bournemouth may have come a cost (AFP via Getty Images)

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has confirmed Trent Alexander-Arnold asked to be taken off during Saturday’s win over Bournemouth.

The Reds went nine points clear in the Premier League table after Mohamed Salah’s brace ensured Liverpool beat Bournemouth 2-0 at the Vitality Stadium.

Salah’s first-half penalty awarded after Lewis Cook brought down Cody Gakpo saw Slot’s side head into the break with an advantage, with the Cherries having seen an equaliser from David Brooks ruled out by VAR due to an offside in the build-up.

The hosts responded well in the second-half and hit the post through Marcus Tavernier before Salah settled the contest with a fine strike with 15 minutes remaining.

Still, the three points could well have come at a cost.

Alexander-Arnold was brought off just before Salah’s second goal after requiring a treatment on a knock. Liverpool welcome Tottenham on Thursday in the second-leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final, with Spurs holding a 1-0 advantage.

Slot confirmed the England international asked to be withdrawn, something he described as “never a good sign”.

Worry: Trent Alexander-Arnold came off injured as Liverpool beat Bournemouth (Action Images via Reuters)

“The situation was that he said to me, 'You have to take me off' and he sat on the floor and we took him off,” confirmed the Dutchman.

“He felt something, I can't tell you exactly what and how bad it is of course because we are one hour after the game, but it is never a good sign if a player is asking for a substitution.

“This is not a fact but I would be surprised if he plays on Thursday, but let's hope he is back with us as soon as possible.”

On another remarkable Salah display, Slot added: “Maybe that second goal was the difference between the two teams. It was not an easy chance and he puts it in the net, but it shows you how much quality he has.”

There was better news on the injury front for Liverpool, however, as Curtis Jones, Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota were all back in the squad following recent absences.