With Arne Slot in charge change is coming to Anfield but not how you’d expect

Having replaced Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool boss, Arne Slot’s debut season has a high bar to live up to. (Peter Byrne/PA Wire)

Last season had barely finished when one man at Anfield launched into a chorus of Arne Slot’s name. Many another joined in. It helped, of course, that the instigator of the chant was Jurgen Klopp, in a parting gift.

Klopp set the scene for Slot’s reign. His will also be the spectre that looms over it. Liverpool have lost their biggest character, their best communicator, their most charismatic figure. Their history shows that they can go on to greater success thereafter: Bob Paisley won more trophies than the iconic Bill Shankly. And if such a comparison applies pressure to Slot, the Dutchman has spent team meetings looking at areas where Liverpool can improve from last season.

Klopp gave “Liverpool 2.0” their nickname. He was their biggest advocate. At least, to continue the references to Liverpool’s past, Slot has not started off as the Graeme Souness to the German’s Kenny Dalglish. He has not taken an axe to the group of players he inherited; Klopp felt he left a “fantastic squad” and his selflessness in rebuilding and promoting younger players showed he was planning for a future without him. The criticism, instead, has been that Slot, new director of football Richard Hughes and the returning transfer guru, Michael Edwards, have done too little so far.

The other 19 top-flight clubs had all signed before Liverpool, who used to have a habit of acting quickly at the start of a window. The first departure of note, Fabio Carvalho, is occurring in August. There has been no arrival, with the hope now that Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi will be the first.

Slot is deemed a continuity candidate in many ways; yet if there are similarities with Klopp’s style of play, a difference lies in a preference for a more measured approach. “We focus a lot on the build-up, a lot more responsibility for our centre-backs with and without the ball,” said Virgil van Dijk. “But obviously our midfielders are important as well and I think we try to create certain patterns on what the opponent does against us.” It could necessitate more of a metronome in midfield; hence the interest in Zubimendi.

Liverpool’s pre-season friendlies have revealed a glimpse into Slot’s plans for Trent Alexander-Arnold this year. (EPA)

Whereas Klopp played 4-3-3, Slot’s system is more of a 4-2-3-1. If Liverpool were distanced from the top two in terms of their defensive record, now there could be more protection for the defence. “Whenever we are attacking there’s more solidity behind us so if we do lose the ball we can regain it quick and attack again,” said right-back Conor Bradley. Meanwhile, there are early signs that Trent Alexander-Arnold will continue inverting into midfield when in possession.

Sunday’s 4-1 win over Sevilla, in Slot’s first game at Anfield, offered signs Liverpool could continue to be devastating in attack. Diogo Jota scored a wonderful volley and looks in line to be Slot’s preferred centre-forward, rather than Darwin Nunez. Luis Diaz was electric and struck twice but left wing looks one of the more intriguing spots in the side: Liverpool had some interest in Anthony Gordon this summer while Cody Gakpo’s excellent Euro 2024 was a sign Ronald Koeman may not be the only Dutch manager who could prosper by using him on the flank.

If it is easier to identify Mohamed Salah as an automatic choice on the other wing, the Egyptian will command attention for reasons beyond his goals or, after a severe haircut, lack of curls. The one concern in Klopp’s legacy lies in three contracts with less than a year to run: those of Salah, Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold. Liverpool’s future will be shaped by the decisions taken and the apparent lack of progress feels a surprise.

One of Slot’s main aims should be sorting out the contracts of star players like Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah (above). (AFP via Getty Images)

Each has a symbolic as well as a football value. Along with Alisson and Andy Robertson, they are the survivors of Klopp’s greatest side. Last season offered hints that Liverpool 2.0 could scale similar heights, even if their formula of comebacks and late goals was not quite sustainable over a whole season and, ultimately, Arsenal were the closest challengers to Manchester City.

Slot’s capacity to overachieve, both relative to resources and in the context of his previous clubs’ recent past, formed some of his appeal to Liverpool. One of Klopp’s most endearing traits for his employers was a capacity to qualify for the Champions League, with seven top-four finishes in eight full seasons at Anfield. Now Slot could be in an eight-way battle for four or five spots among the European elite. There will be no soft landing.

Liverpool may recede from the spotlight in other respects, without Klopp’s box-office magnetism and innate quotability. Part of the task is to ensure they don’t regress. Slot has cut a lower-profile figure so far. That does not automatically mean the aims will be lower. It will be evolution, not revolution. But a glimpse at the technical area shows that change is coming to Anfield.