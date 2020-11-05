Arnab Goswami In Judicial Custody, Court May Hear Bail Plea Today

Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami and two others, Feroz Shaikh and Nitesh Sarda, were sent to 14-day judicial custody by a magistrate court late on Wednesday in connection with the 2018 Anvay Naik suicide case.

Goswami was arrested from his home on Wednesday by the Mumbai police on charges of abetment to suicide.

Hindustan Times reported that his lawyers have moved a bail plea with the Alibag magistrate court that sent him to judicial custody.

One of the lawyers, Aabad Ponda, was quoted by the newspaper as saying on Wednesday, “The court asked the police to file their reply and posted it for hearing tomorrow (Thursday).”

Naik, who was an architect and an interior designer, had named Goswami in a suicide note saying he had not been paid for the work he did for Republic TV.

Goswami was booked under section 306 (abetment of suicide) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

PTI quoted a remand application by the police as saying, “The probe in the case after it was reopened began on October 15 during which the statements of the deceased person Anvay Naik’s wife and daughter were recorded before a magistrate.”

The report said notices were issued to 28 persons, and statements of 17 of them, including Naik’s accountant and employees, have been recorded.

“We have received fresh and positive information from these statements which warrants further probe,” the police told PTI.

However, Ponda has alleged that this was part of a “vendetta” against Goswami.

“The entire arrest is illegal. He (Goswami) has been arrested based on an investigation which is completely illegal. This is not a case where he should have been picked up in this manner as if he is a hardened criminal,” Ponda was quoted by PTI as saying.

A closure report had been filed in this case and hence the delayed police action smacks of malafide, he said.

The prosecution argued that Goswami and the other two accused did not cooperate with the probe.

“Goswami is the...

