Arnab Arrested: Late Anvay Naik’s Wife Thanks Maharashtra Police

After Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami was arrested by the Maharashtra police on Wednesday, 4 November, for alleged abetment of suicide of an interior designer and the death of his mother, his wife thanked the Maharashtra police and said that she ‘kept a lot of patience.’

“I really want to thank Maharashtra police that this day has come in my life. I kept a lot of patience. Although my husband and mother-in-law will not come back with this but they are still alive for me,” said Akshita Naik, wife of 53-year-old interior designer Anvay Naik as quoted by ANI.

The Maharashtra Police on Wednesday arrested Goswami for allegedly abetting the suicide of Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud Naik in 2018.

In a suicide note discovered by the local police, Naik said that he and his mother were in acute financial distress because large payments owed to his company Concorde Designs Pvt Ltd, had not been paid by three clients, including Arnab Goswami/Republic TV. The amount owed by Republic TV is said to be Rs 83 lakh.

Akshata Naik posted a tweet in August, asking for justice for their family, calling out Arnab for his coverage of the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

In a statement released by Republic TV, the channel claimed that all relevant dues – amounting to 90 percent of the total value of the contract – had been paid. The channel also said that it had made attempts to make a full and final settlement with Naik’s wife Akshata and daughter Adnya, but had not received a response from them.

