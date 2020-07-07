Army veteran Sen. Tammy Duckworth hits back at Tucker Carlson for claiming she hates America: 'Walk a mile in my legs'

On Tucker Carlson Tonight Monday, Fox News host Tucker Carlson attacked Democratic senator out of Illinois, Tammy Duckworth, a possible pick for Joe Biden’s running mate and veteran who lost both legs in Iraq in 2004 when the helicopter she was piloting was struck by a rocket propelled grenade. Over the weekend, Duckworth said in an interview with CNN that “we should listen to the argument” from those who believe monuments to George Washington should be taken down because he owned slaves. So Carlson took some shots at Duckworth and, despite her years of service and the sacrifices she’s made for this country, he accused her of hating the United States.

“You’re not supposed to criticize Tammy Duckworth in any way because she once served in the military. Most people just ignore her. But when Duckworth does speak in public, you’re reminded what a deeply silly and unimpressive person she is,” Carlson said, adding, “It’s long been considered out of bounds to question a person’s patriotism. It’s a very strong charge and we try not ever to make it. But in the face of all of this, the conclusion can’t be avoided. These people actually hate America. There’s no longer a question about that.”

Duckworth, a Purple Heart recipient who retired a lieutenant colonel in 2014 after 23 years of service, hit back at Carlson in a tweet.

Does @TuckerCarlson want to walk a mile in my legs and then tell me whether or not I love America? — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) July 7, 2020

But Duckworth wasn’t Carlson’s only target. He soon concluded that all of the Democratic Party leadership despises the United States.

