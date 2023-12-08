Army veteran 'distraught' as police close Little Cornard assault case

A veteran who suffered a "vicious attack" said he was "distraught" that police had closed the investigation.

Andy Cox, 60, was attacked by a group of young people in March after challenging them over "wheel spinning" cars in Little Cornard, Suffolk.

Suffolk Constabulary apologised to Mr Cox for its "level of service" over the incident, as first reported in the East Anglia Daily Times.

It is still continuing to appeal for witnesses and information.

Officers were called to a report of a serious assault at about 23:40 GMT on 14 March, outside Cornard Football Club.

Mr Cox was taking a walk and "enjoying the peace and quiet" when he heard cars revving their engines.

"Two cars were having a race then doing doughnuts - wheel spinning in circles - and making a hell of a noise," he said.

Mr Cox confronted the drivers, telling them to "make noise somewhere else", and they left shouting "obscenities".

But shortly afterwards, eight or nine of them returned and punched him to the ground, where they kicked him in the head.

He made it to a friend's house and was taken to Colchester hospital.

But nine months later, his nose is still bent and his mental health has "hit rock bottom".

"I have become a recluse, and anxiety and panic attacks are sky high. I used to be able to walk my dogs, see my friends - now I freeze at my front door," he said.

Police told him the case was closing via a letter in the post.

"It hit me hard. I have no faith in the police now," he said.

"I stood up to protect and honour our country and now it can't even support me. If I see anything untoward happening again, I will be turning away and not intervening."

Det Supt Nicola Wallace said despite carrying out a "significant investigation", officers were "unable to identify those responsible for this vicious attack".

Officers studied CCTV, carried out forensics and interviewed people, but could not "establish enough evidence".

"I completely understand how distressing this outcome is for the victim. The level of service provided to Mr Cox has fallen below that which he should have expected and we would wish to provide.

"We should have reached out to Mr Cox to update him on the case and explain any decisions that had been made. We can only apologise for this," she said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk Constabulary quoting crime number 37/15225/23, either in person, online or by calling 101.

