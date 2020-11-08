Army Officer, 3 Jawans Killed as Infiltration Bid Along LoC Foiled

Three Indian Army soldiers, including an officer, and a BSF jawan were killed on Sunday, 8 November, as security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Machil sector, a defence spokesperson was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

Three terrorists have also been killed in the operation.

"One captain and two soldiers have lost their lives in the ongoing operation in Machil sector. Three terrorists have been eliminated. Operation is underway," Army sources were quoted by ANI as saying.

In a statement, the Border Security Force (BSF) had said constable Sudip Sarkar lost his life during the operation, adding that reinforcements were received from the army.

In another statement earlier, the Indian Army had said, "Suspicious movement of unidentified persons detected by patrolling party at Machil Sector (J&K) on intervening night of 7 and 8 November. Terrorists trying to infiltrate intercepted; contact established."

(This is a developing story)

