Army JCO Killed in Heavy Shelling by Pakistan Troops Along LoC

Subedar Sukhdev Singh, a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Indian Army was killed in heavy shelling by Pakistan’s troops along the Line of Control in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, 5 October, reported news agencies, citing officials.



This was the fourth fatal casualty in ceasefire violations by Pakistan in the past five days, reported PTI.





Hindustan Times quoted a spokesperson of the Indian Army as saying:

"“Subedar Sukhdev Singh lost his life in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Nowshera sector of Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir yesterday.” "

According to PTI, the officials said: “A JCO was killed in unprovoked Pakistani firing and shelling in Nowshera sector of Rajouri.”



Earlier, on Monday, according to PTI, a defence spokesperson had said Pakistani troops opened fire and shelled mortars in forward areas in two sectors along the LoC in the twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch.





