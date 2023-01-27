Army instructor who made teenager cadets 'leopard crawl' cleared of ill-treating recruits

Patrick Sawer
·2 min read
Lance Sergeant Ryan Harley has been formally warned but was found not guilty of ill-treating four recruits - Solent News &amp; Photo Agency
Lance Sergeant Ryan Harley has been formally warned but was found not guilty of ill-treating four recruits - Solent News & Photo Agency

A 'strict' British Army instructor has been formally warned by a military court after he disciplined teenage cadets by ordering them to leopard crawl round a running track.

'Hard but fair' Lance Sergeant Ryan Harley was admonished for handing out punishments he was not entitled to give.

However, the 36-year-old was found not guilty of ill-treating four recruits who had accused him of 'manhandling' them during training drills shortly after they joined the Army.

LSgt Harley had pleaded guilty at Bulford Military Court, Wilts, to two charges of negligently performing a duty, both relating to administering group punishments to junior soldiers he was training.

In both cases he made them 'leopard crawl' on the ground in different areas at the Army Foundation College in Harrogate, North Yorkshire.

LSgt Harley told the court martial he was just trying to get the best out his recruits.

Signaller Lennox Clancy, then a 17-year-old cadet, told the court he was forced to leopard crawl around an 80-100 metre running track for wearing a woolly hat under his helmet.

While acknowledging that he should not have given out the punishment, LSgt Harley said he was concerned for signaller Clancy' health.

He told the court: "I saw Clancy with (the woolly hat) on. He could go down with a heat injury. It was a duty of care."

Signaller Clancy claimed LSgt Harley had 'grabbed him by the neck' and shouted at him for doing a 'monkey crawl' on all fours, which LSgt Harley said did not happen.

He also denied kicking two female trainees and another male cadet, all of whom were under 18 at the time.

LSgt Harley, who has served in the training wing of the Irish Guards since November 2021 and was recently awarded the Brigade Commander's Coin, told the court: "I was in control at all times.

"I believe I acted with total professionalism."

However, the section commander admitted inviting recruits to 'have a go' when he became 'frustrated' with them although he claimed he was not actually asking the teenagers out for a fight but to motivate them.

"When I made those comments it wasn't in a malicious way," he said. "I used it as reverse psychology.

"I'm hard but fair. I wasn't aggressive. I'm a diligent individual.

"I want to develop them to be the best. I was never a bully to anybody in all my time."

Following a four day trial he was cleared of four charges of ill-treatment of a subordinate.

Latest Stories

  • AP source: Chiefs' Mahomes sustained high ankle sprain

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes sustained a right high ankle sprain in the Kansas City Chiefs' divisional playoff win over the Jaguars, a person familiar with the nature of the injury told The Associated Press on Sunday, but the All-Pro quarterback expects to play in next weekend's AFC championship game. Mahomes was hurt late in the first quarter Saturday when a Jacksonville defender landed on him. X-rays taken during the game came back negative, and Mahomes returned after halftime to le

  • Bills: Hamlin attending his 1st game since cardiac arrest

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest during a game three weeks ago, is in attendance at Highmark Stadium for Buffalo's AFC divisional round playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, the team said on social media. The Bills posted a video to both Instagram and Twitter apparently showing Hamlin arriving at the team's locker room and the message “Welcome home, Damar." Hamlin, 24, has not been seen in public since the Bills and Bengals met on

  • Brewers' Anderson hopeful improved shoulder sparks rebound

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Now that his shoulder isn’t bothering him anymore, new Milwaukee Brewers acquisition Brian Anderson is hoping he can recapture the hitting success he enjoyed earlier in his career. The Brewers announced the signing of Anderson on Monday, though the deal was initially reported Wednesday. Terms weren’t revealed, but a person close to the situation said the former Miami Marlins third baseman/right fielder received a one-year, $3.5 million contract and could earn an additional $2 mi

  • Precious Achiuwa is showing he's improved his court awareness

    Amit Mann and Asad Alvi discuss what Precious Achiuwa has shown since he's returned from injury and the improvements he's made in his court awareness. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Paul beats Shelton in all-US quarterfinal at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Tommy Paul reached his first Grand Slam semifinal and ended the surprising run of Ben Shelton by winning their all-American matchup at the Australian Open 7-6 (6), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 on Wednesday. Paul, a 25-year-old from New Jersey, is the first man from his country to make it to the final four at Melbourne Park since Andy Roddick in 2009. Roddick was also the last man from the U.S. to win a Grand Slam singles championship, at the U.S. Open 20 years ago. The 35th-ranked P

  • 3 forwards Maple Leafs should target at NHL trade deadline

    The Maple Leafs don't have much cap space, but they still have options to improve their roster by the NHL trade deadline.

  • Dinwiddie scores 36, Mavs top Suns 99-95 after Doncic hurt

    PHOENIX (AP) — Spencer Dinwiddie scored a season-high 36 points, Dorian Finney-Smith added 18 points and 12 rebounds, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Phoenix Suns 99-95 on Thursday night despite losing All-Star guard Luka Doncic to a sprained ankle early in the game. Dinwiddie's hot shooting helped the Mavs thrive without Doncic, who limped to the locker room early in the first quarter and didn't return. The veteran guard shot 10 of 18 from the field, including 5 of 6 on 3-pointers. He also ma

  • Garland scores 26 as Cavaliers race past Rockets 113-95

    HOUSTON (AP) — Darius Garland scored 26 points and Evan Mobley added 21 as the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the short-handed Houston Rockets 113-95 Thursday night despite missing Donovan Mitchell. Garland, the fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft who turned 23 on Thursday, also had nine assists and four rebounds for the Cavs. The Cavaliers led by 26 at halftime after scoring 74 points in the first two periods. The Rockets cut it to 22 on a basket by rookie Jabari Smith Jr. with 9 1/2 minutes left

  • The Bruins' path to becoming the best team in NHL history

    The Bruins are on pace for an NHL record 66 wins and 140 points.

  • Bruins beat Sharks 4-0, extend winning streak to five games

    BOSTON (AP) — Defensemen Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy scored highlight-reel goals, Linus Ullmark made 17 saves and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins beat the San Jose Sharks for the 11th straight time, 4-0 on Sunday night. The Bruins won their fifth straight game and improved to 22-1-3 at home this season, including a victory at Fenway Park as the “home” team in the Winter Classic. “Our bench was really motivated by it,” Boston’s first-year coach Jim Montgomery said of the McAvoy and Lindholm

  • NHL trade deadline: 20 players who could be on the move

    The NHL trade deadline is just over a month away, but talks involving some of the bigger names on the market are already heating up.

  • Duchene's goal, assist lead Predators to 6-4 win over Devils

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored a third-period goal and assisted on another to lead the Nashville Predators to a 6-4 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night. Cody Glass, Cole Smith, Mikael Granlund, Filip Forsberg and Tanner Jeannot also scored for Nashville, which has won three straight and five of six heading into the All-Star break. Juuse Saros stopped 36 shots and Juuso Parssinen added two assists. Jack Hughes had a goal and an assist for the Devils, who lost in regu

  • Canadian rugby women finish 11th while men place 14th at New Zealand Sevens

    HAMILTON, New Zealand — The Canadian women finished the HSBC New Zealand Sevens on a winning note Saturday, thumping Papua New Guinea 44-5 to place 11th. Canada, which came into the tournament in ninth place in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series standings after two events, got three tries from Bianca Farella and singles from Krissy Scurfield, Nakisa Levale, Fancy Bermudez Chavez, Renee Gonzalez and Shalaya Valenzuela against Papua New Guinea, an invitational side at the tournament. The Canadian

  • Vikings interview assistant Mike Pettine for DC vacancy

    EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings interviewed internal candidate Mike Pettine on Wednesday for their defensive coordinator vacancy. Pettine served as assistant head coach this season under rookie coach Kevin O'Connell. The 56-year-old Pettine has 19 seasons of experience as an NFL coach, including three stints as a defensive coordinator with the New York Jets (2009-12), Buffalo (2013) and Green Bay (2018-20). Pettine was the head coach for Cleveland for two years from 2014-15. O'Connell

  • Chiefs' decision to trade Hill opened future for success

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The decision that Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach faced at the conclusion of last season was shockingly simple yet brutally difficult: Do they sign wide receiver Tyreek Hill to a long-term deal or trade him away? Two options. Yet two very different ways to chart a course for the future of the franchise. Veach mulled the decision for the better part of six weeks, knowing full well most Chiefs fans wanted to keep the dynamic playmaker, but that it would saddl

  • Canadian aerials skiers Duchaine, Fontaine just miss World Cup podium in Quebec

    Canadians Alexandre Duchaine and Miha Fontaine finished fourth and fifth respectively at the World Cup aerials event in Le Relais, Que., on Sunday. The 18-year-old Duchaine had a clean jump of 111.37 in the second round of the final after securing his spot in the top six with a score of 109.74 on his first jump. The Quebec City native finished 7.18 points back of American Christopher Lillis for bronze, but secured his third top-five World Cup finish after finishing fourth in Finland earlier this

  • Rahm outlasts rookie Thompson to win AmEx by 1 stroke

    LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) — While Jon Rahm had plenty of chances to pump his right first after nice shots on Sunday, the look of relief on his face after holding off rookie Davis Thompson put into perspective his victory at The American Express. The Spanish star took advantage of mistakes by Thompson over the adventuresome final three holes and closed with a 4-under 68 to win by one stroke, his second PGA Tour win in as many starts this year. “I'm, in a weird way, glad that today went the way it we

  • Bruce, there he goes: Struggling Canucks fire head coach Boudreau, hire Tocchet

    VANCOUVER — General manager Patrik Allvin feels strongly that his Vancouver Canucks needed a coaching change — whether the passionate fan base wanted one or not. The change came Sunday when the Canucks officially fired head coach Bruce Boudreau and replaced him with Rick Tocchet. The former coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Arizona Coyotes is the 21st head coach in the franchise's history. “Those decisions are never easy," Allvin said in a press conference. "But at this point I felt there was

  • Flames edge Blue Jackets 4-3 in OT in Johnny Gaudreau's return to Saddledome

    CALGARY — Dillon Dube's overtime winner for the Calgary Flames capped Johnny Gaudreau's eventful return to the Saddledome on Monday. Dube ended Calgary's see-saw battle with the Columbus Blue Jackets at 2:25 of extra time for a 4-3 victory. Gaudreau had two assists, missed a penalty shot and was constantly razzed by Flames fans in his first game in Calgary since departing for Columbus as an unrestricted free agent last July. "The fans are very passionate. They are care a lot about our team and t

  • Russia's path to 2024 Olympics takes shape, Ukraine objects

    LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Russia's path to sending a team to the Paris Olympics next year became clearer on Thursday amid fierce objections from Ukraine. The International Olympic Committee indicated on Wednesday it favors officially neutral teams from Russia and its ally Belarus at the 2024 Olympics despite a plea from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to exclude them entirely. A day later, Russia and Belarus were invited to compete at the Asian Games, a key Olympic qualifier. Russia n