Army had to hire bearskins from film studios and fancy dress shops for Coronation

The Army had to hire bearskin caps from film studios and fancy dress shops for the Coronation, the Telegraph can reveal.

The historic occasion was marked with the biggest military spectacle since Elizabeth II was crowned in 1953, involving 7,000 troops and 19 military bands.

Every guardsman in the Household Division was deployed, representing an unprecedented strain on the resources available.

In order to cope with the demand, many bearskins had to be redistributed among soldiers who were on parade, with some of those not involved asked to pass theirs to others.

However, military sources admitted that having identified and located as many as possible, they found themselves “very close to the limit”.

Therefore eight bearskins were hired from film studios and fancy dress shops, at a cost of around £1,000 per standard size 18-inch cap.

Sources insisted that in the event, the rented bearskins were not worn on parade, but were simply needed as “contingencies”.

For any large scale event, back-ups are required in case any are broken or rendered unusable for any reason.

“Every one of the more than 1,400 guardsmen on parade wore a bearskin from existing stocks,” the source said.

“There were a couple of dozen contingencies but they were not required.”

A Ministry of Defence spokesperson said: “The Coronation saw more than 7,000 Armed Forces personnel take part in the largest military ceremonial operation for a generation.

“Bearskins are not personal issue, and they were managed from existing stocks to ensure every single one of the more than 1,400 Guards individuals on parade that required one, had one.”

More than 700 guardsmen, household cavalry and musicians took part in the King’s Procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey. The footguards march 12 to 15 ranks wide.

The Bearskin cap is synonymous with the army’s five footguard regiments - the Grenadier Guards, the Coldstream Guards, the Scots Guards, the Irish Guards and the Welsh Guards - but it is also worn by officers of fusilier regiments, the Scots Dragoon Guards and members of the Honourable Artillery Company. The Drum Major of the Band of the Royal Highland Fusiliers wears one on parade.

However, their continued production has proved controversial as a black bear is killed to make each one. The MoD has said that the bears are shot as part of a licensed cull.

The MoD revealed that in the seven-year period between 2015 and 2021, the MoD spent almost £1 million on bearskin pelts.

The Government has argued that there is currently no alternative available that meets the criteria concerning, among other things, water absorption, drying rate and appearance.

In 2020, the MoD said that it had "examined various alternative materials in the past", but none had "come remotely close" to matching the natural properties of bear fur.

Last February, it said there were currently "no plans to end the use of bearskins" and that "Guardsmen take great pride" in wearing the current cap, which is an "iconic image of Britain".