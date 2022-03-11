Army football player among six hospitalized after overdosing on spring break

An Army football player is among six people hospitalized after they overdosed on cocaine laced with fentanyl while on spring break in Florida.

According to the Sun-Sentinel, two of the six who overdosed immediately went into cardiac arrest while at a house that was rented out in Wilton Manors, Florida. West Point said in a statement on Friday that it was aware of the incident and that it was investigating. The names of those involved are publicly unknown.

“The U.S. Military Academy is aware of the situation involving West Point cadets, which occurred Thursday night in Wilton Manors, FL,” the school said. “The incident is currently under investigation and no other details are available at this time.”

According to the Associated Press, "at least" two of the six people involved are cadets at West Point and one is a football player . Two people were on ventilators on Friday, two were in stable condition, one was in good condition and one had been released from Broward Health Medical Center. The Fort Lauderdale Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief said two of the people in the group reportedly accidentally overdosed after they gave CPR to the two cadets who had suffered cardiac arrest.

West Point's spring break began on March 4 and ends on March 13.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opiod that can be up to 100 times stronger than morphine and is added to street drugs to make them go further. Fentanyl is the leading cause of accidental overdoses in the United States and the CDC said over 100,000 people died of drug overdoses from April 2020 to April 2021.