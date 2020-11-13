Army foils infiltration bid in J-K's Keran sector

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 13 (ANI): Alert troops of the Indian Army, on Friday, foiled an infiltration bid by Pakistan-backed terrorists along the Line of Control in the Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

"A suspicious movement was observed by some troops at the forward posts along the line of control (LoC) in the Keran sector of north Kashmir's Kupwara district today, the officials said. The suspected infiltration bid was foiled by the alerted troops," Army officials said.

This was accompanied by the initiation of an unprovoked Ceasefire Violation (CFV) by Pakistan along the LoC in Keran Sector by firing mortars & other weapons. A befitting response was given by the security forces.

The CFVs spread to larger areas from Keran to Uri Sectors. This was the second infiltration attempt within a week. The earlier unsuccessful infiltration bid in Machhal Sector on 7/ 8 November, was foiled, in which three terrorists were eliminated. (ANI)