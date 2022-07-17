Experts comb cargo plane crash site in north Greece; 8 dead

·3 min read

PALAIOCHORI, Greece (AP) — Experts investigating the site of a cargo plane crash in northern Greece said Sunday they have found no evidence of dangerous substances but say there is still a lot of widespread ordnance, while Serbia's defense minister confirmed that all eight crew members had died in the crash.

The An-12 cargo plane from Serbia flown by a Ukrainian aviation crew smashed into fields between two Greek villages late Saturday. Its fuselage dragged on the ground for 170 meters (nearly 190 yards) before it disintegrated. Locals reported seeing a fireball and hearing explosions for two hours after the crash.

Serbian Defense Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic told a news conference Sunday about the crew deaths. He also said the plane was carrying 11.5 tons of Serbian-made mortar ammunition to Bangladesh, which was the buyer. It had taken off from the Serbian city of Nis and had been due to make a stopover in Amman, Jordan.

“These were illuminating mortar mines and training (mines). ... This flight had all necessary permissions in accordance with international regulations,” Stefanovic said.

The plane was operated by Ukrainian cargo carrier Meridian. The Ukrainian consul in Thessaloniki, who arrived at the crash site, told local officials that the crew were all Ukrainian.

The Greek Army’s Special Joint Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Defense Unit cleared two paths Sunday for Fire Service forensics experts to move in before leaving. The new team was on the site Sunday afternoon collecting body parts. They have retrieved one body and have found another, a Fire Service spokesman told reporters. A drone that flew over the site earlier Sunday identified four more bodies, but the forensics experts have not found them yet. Two more bodies remain undiscovered.

Explosives disposal experts have also started working on the site, although it looks like they will have to resume their work at dawn Monday, local authorities said. It is only when their work is done that Civil Aviation Authority experts will try to retrieve the plane's black boxes.

The fire service and police created an extended security perimeter because of the widespread ordnance. Nearby dirt roads have been closed to vehicles.

Residents who were told to stay inside and keep their windows closed Saturday night were allowed to leave their homes early Sunday, but have been told that their fields may not be safe to work in because of the likely presence of explosives.

A plume of white smoke was still rising from the front of the plane on Sunday morning but it was gone by afternoon. Drone footage showed that small fragments are all that is left of the plane.

The plane crashed shortly before 11 p.m. about 40 kilometers (25 miles) west of Kavala International Airport. Minutes before, the pilot had told air traffic controllers he had a problem with one engine and he had to make an emergency landing. He was directed to Kavala Airport but never made it there.

The plane is a Soviet-era four-engine turboprop cargo carrier.

Firefighters who rushed to the scene Saturday night were prevented from reaching the crash site by smoke and an intense smell that they feared might be toxic.

___

Nellas reported from Athens, Greece, and Gec from Belgrade, Serbia.

Costas Kantouris, Demetris Nellas And Jovana Gec, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Diesel lacking for Cuba drivers as fuel used for electricity

    HAVANA (AP) — Dany Pérez had spent four days in a line of vehicles waiting to fill his truck with diesel he needs for the 900-kilometers (560-mile) trip from Havana to his home in eastern Cuba. Taxi driver Jhojan Rodríguez had been waiting at another station even longer — it was nearing two weeks — but he was finally near the head of the line of hundreds of vehicles in the Playa district of the capital. Such lines have become increasingly common in Cuba, where officials apparently have been send

  • Pride festival kicks off in P.E.I.

    P.E.I.'s annual Pride festival has begun. The festival kicked off with a barbecue hosted by MP Sean Casey. Other events and talks are planned for the coming week. The full schedule can be found on the Pride P.E.I. website. Pride flag-raising ceremonies will be held on Monday in Charlottetown, including at the Legislature, Kensington, Stratford, Cornwall and Borden-Carleton. The Progress Pride Flag was raised in Summerside on Friday. The festivities will eventually culminate with the annual Pride

  • CloseUp: Hansel seeks centrist GOP lane to victory in NH-02

    CloseUp: Hansel seeks centrist GOP lane to victory in NH-02

  • Wildfire near Lytton remains out of control at 1,500 hectares in size: BCWS

    LYTTON, B.C. — British Columbia's Wildfire Service says it is bringing in another 21-person unit crew to help fight a wildfire that broke out Thursday nearly two kilometres northwest of Lytton on the other side of the Fraser River. This brings the total to four unit crews on site, and the service says 15 structure protection specialists and multiple helicopters are also being mobilized to help contain the blaze. It says there was minimal fire growth overnight Friday into Saturday as winds were c

  • Fisherman vanishes while working on commercial boat off Texas coast, officials say

    The 35-year-old man disappeared while off South Padre Island, officials said.

  • Gunman Opens Fire Inside Comedy Club Moments Before Craig Robinson Set

    The gunman entered the North Carolina venue brandishing a firearm before opening fire, Charlotte police said. Robinson said he was in a greenroom when told to flee.

  • How Elon Musk's wealth manager locked horns with a former professional gambler over managing the world's richest man's billions: WSJ

    Jared Birchall who manages Musk's wealth and a key player in financing the bid for Twitter wants Igor Kurganov, a top adviser to Musk, out.

  • Uvalde officials presented Texas DPS with a document labeled 'narrative' days after the school shooting. It said because police had 'zero hesitation' and 'moved directly toward the gunfire' they saved over 500 lives.

    A report says the document contained an account of events different from the one that the DPS eventually presented.

  • Cargo plane carrying toxic material crashes in Greece, no survivors

    An Antonov An-12, operated by a Ukraine-based company, crashed in northern Greece on Saturday on its way from Serbia to Jordan. All the eight-member crew died, Serbian authorities said on Sunday.

  • Stocks end week in the green, financial sector boosted by bank earnings

    Yahoo Finance reporter Ines Ferre looks at how the stock market closed out its week and which sectors stood out along the way.

  • Sri Lanka's prime minister sworn in as interim president

    COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka's prime minister was sworn in Friday as interim president until Parliament elects a successor to Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled abroad and resigned after mass protests over the country’s economic collapse. Lawmakers were to convene Saturday to begin choosing a new leader who would serve the remainder of Rajapaksa's term, which ends in 2024. A tenuous calm returned to the capital of Colombo on Thursday after protesters who had occupied government buildings retrea

  • 'He's ready to go': Andre De Grasse healthy, primed to compete at world championships

    Athletics Canada head coach Glenroy Gilbert says the country's most decorated track and field superstar Andre De Grasse is healthy and expects the six-time Olympic medallist to compete in the 100-metre, 200m and 4x100m relay at the world championships. De Grasse tested positive for COVID-19 a second time just two weeks ago and has been slowly recovering from symptoms, including shortness of breath. It forced him to miss Nationals in Langley, B.C., at the end of June. But despite a less-than-idea

  • This Calgary youth basketball coach is helping more kids experience sport

    Youth sports can be expensive for parents looking to sign their kids up, but one Calgary father is volunteering his time to make it a little easier for other families. Angel Martinez coaches the Calgary Bulls basketball team nearly every weeknight — and he doesn't make a dime doing it. "Yes it's a lot of work, but I love this game," explained Martinez. "I can see the results, so that is my paycheck for me. That is the money." Not only does Martinez spend his time teaching the U16 team at no char

  • Canadian women beat Jamaica 3-0, will face U.S. in CONCACAF W Championship final

    MONTERREY, Mexico — Almost a year after Canada downed the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympic semifinal, they meet again — this time with Olympic qualification on the line. The top-ranked U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadian women face off Monday in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship after dispatching No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play Thursday at the eight-team tournament. Canada outshot Jamaica 18-1 (9-0 in shots on target), according to CONCACAF. The U.S. out

  • Former NHLer Andrew Ference shares crazy story from his time with Oilers

    Former Edmonton Oilers captain Andrew Ference was best known as a fiery character in his playing days, and this story from 2014 is another glaring example.

  • McManis returns interception for decisive TD as Argos rally to down Riders 30-24

    WOLFVILLE, N.S. — Wynton McManis made Touchdown Atlantic worth celebrating for Toronto Argonauts fans. McManis returned an interception 50 yards for the touchdown to rally Toronto past the Saskatchewan Roughriders 30-24 in an entertaining but often chippy contest Saturday afternoon. McManis stepped in front of a Cody Fajardo pass and ran untouched to the end zone at 12:54 of the fourth quarter. Moments later, McLeod Bethel-Thompson found Brandon Banks for the two-point convert to put Toronto ahe

  • Hurricanes add Burns from Sharks, Pacioretty from Knights

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes are betting that trading for veteran defenseman Brent Burns will help a regular playoff team make an even deeper postseason push. Getting another scoring option in winger Max Pacioretty essentially for free won’t hurt, either. The Hurricanes acquired the 2017 Norris Trophy winner in Burns from San Jose on Wednesday as the NHL opened its free-agency period. Later in the day, Carolina acquired Pacioretty from Vegas for future considerations as the Knigh

  • How invested are the Raptors in Kevin Durant trade talks?

    Amit Mann and Aaron Rose look at the state of Kevin Durant trade talks and why the Raptors will hesitate to shift off their current stance. Full podcast including takeaways from Summer League is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Ahmed Hill leads Nighthawks past Alliance to snap 5-game losing skid

    Ahmed Hill scored 26 points and helped the Guelph Nighthawks end a five-game losing streak with a 96-80 victory over the Montreal Alliance on Wednesday. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Guelph (7-8), including Stefan Smith, who had 11 points off the bench and secured the win with a three-pointer in the Elam Ending. "We just wanted to get back on track," Hill said after the game. "It's about being us. I think today we came out with energy, we defended, rebounded and ran. "Today w

  • Tiger-Cats scratch out first win against winless Redblacks

    HAMILTON — This time, quarterback Dane Evans and his Hamilton Tiger-Cats overcame a late-game collapse to win in front of their faithful on Saturday. Evans connected with receiver Tim White for a three-yard touchdown strike on third and goal with 19 seconds remaining to pull out a 25-23 CFL victory before 20,411 against the winless Ottawa Redblacks (0-5). The Tiger-Cats' come-from-behind win came on the heels of second-half collapses in their first two games at Tim Hortons Field in 2022. "We kin