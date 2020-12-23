Army deployed to start rapid testing of lorry drivers as rail, air and sea services resume after France agrees to ease travel ban
The Army has been deployed to help carry out mass testing of lorry drivers in Kent after the French government agreed to ease its travel ban.
French authorities announced on Tuesday that journeys from the UK will be allowed to resume on Wednesday after the coronavirus ban was lifted, but those seeking to travel must have a negative test result.
French and EU residents, British or third-party nationals who normally live in France or the EU, are among those who are now able to travel with a negative test.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps confirmed on Tuesday evening that rapid lateral flow tests, which can give results in about 30 minutes, will be used to test HGV drivers at the ports.
The French authorities will be carrying out similar testing on hauliers entering the UK.
Soldiers were deployed to join NHS Test and Trace staff in Kent to help carry out rapid Covid-19 tests on the stranded lorry drivers.
But Mr Shapps warned it could take until Christmas for congestion to be relieved near ports.
He said: “We have managed to get all those tests to Kent, enough for all the vehicles which will want to return before Christmas, so that won’t be an issue.
“Obviously there’s a physical issue of providing the test, getting the results. A negative test allows you to leave.
“But all of that requires operationalising and that can’t happen in an instant, so this will take two or three days for things to be cleared.”
The Transport Secretary has urged hauliers not to travel to Kent until further notice.
Cabinet minister Robert Jenrick said on Wednesday as of 7pm on Tuesday night, there were just under 3,000 lorries at the disused airfield site at Manston in Kent.
He told Sky News it would take “a few days” to test all the drivers before they can travel to France.
“I hope that this morning you will see people and HGVs crossing the Channel,” he said.
Between 7-800 were part of Operation Stack on the M20, he said but “other HGVs and smaller vehicles are parked elsewhere in Kent”.
“Whatever the number is, whether it is 4,000 or more, it is a significant number to work through,” he acknowledged as he advised hauliers not to travel to Kent.
Mr Jenrick also said that while the backlog of lorries in Kent “is an issue” to supply chains, “there is no material shortage of food”.
“If we all behave rationally, if we all just shop for what we need for Christmas in the normal way there shouldn’t be any problem whatsoever,” he said.
Elizabeth de Jong, policy director at business group Logistics UK, said it was “vital” that testing procedures are “stood up fast to ensure drivers can be processed and get home for Christmas safely”.
She added: “The backlog of traffic across the region will take time to clear so hauliers should wait for further news before travelling to Kent.”
France imposed the travel ban in response to concerns about the spread of a highly contagious mutant strain of Covid-19. More than 40 countries still have restrictions in place on flights from the UK.
In a press release, the French foreign affairs ministry said that from 11pm UK time (midnight in France) there would be a “limited resumption of the movement of people from the United Kingdom to France subject to negative health tests sensitive to the variant”.
The statement said that a negative test result, taken less than 72 hours before the journey, is required and this can be either a “PCR or antigen test” sensitive to the new variant.
The French decision to ease its restrictions came after the European Commission recommended a joint approach from EU members in response to the mutant VUI 202012/1 coronavirus.
The World Health Organisation’s European chief Hans Kluge said limiting travel to contain the spread of the new variant was “prudent” until there was more information, but supply chains for “essential goods” and essential travel “should remain possible”.
