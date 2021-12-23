Army defeats Missouri in Armed Forces Bowl on last-second field goal

Army Black Knights defeated the Missouri Tigers, 24-22, on a last-second field goal in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl Wednesday night at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth.

Down 22-21 with 1:11 to play, Army (9-4) marched down the field and got the game-winning 41-yard field goal from kicker Cole Talley, protecting Army’s perfect record in Armed Forces Bowl games. The Black Knights are now 4-0 in the game, having also won the 2010, 2017 and 2018 contests.

Talley, a junior who played at Rockwall High School, capped the Black Knights’ final drive. Senior quarterback Jabari Laws entered the game and led the final drive. Laws completed two of four passes for 21 yards and carried three times for 15 yards. The drive was helped along by a 15-yard facemask penalty.

Missouri (6-7) lost its third consecutive bowl game. The Tigers are 15-18 in bowl games.

Trailing 16-7, Army opened the second half with a patented 17-play, 75-yard drive that took 8:25 off the clock. Senior tailback JaKobi Buchanan covered the last 10 yards to cut Missouri’s lead to 16-14 at the 6:35 mark of the third quarter.

Missouri built its halftime lead behind redshirt freshman quarterback Brady Cook and sophomore kicker Harrison Mevis. Cook, who was making the first start of his career, scored the Tigers’ lone touchdown of the first half on a 30-yard run. Cook completed 13 of 15 passes in half for 117 yards and carried eight times for 61 yards. Mevis booted field goals of 22, 25, and 35 yards for Missouri.

The Black Knights’ lone score came on a 22-yard run by senior quarterback Christian Anderson that cut Missouri’s lead to 10-7 with 13:56 to play in the first half.

The Black Knights are 7-3 all-time in bowl games.