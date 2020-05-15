Army called in after PPE distribution 'beset by chaos'

NHS staff have been forced to work without the necessary protective equipment - GETTY IMAGES

The company that housed Britain's emergency personal protective equipment (PPE) stockpile was beset by "chaos", leading to the Army being scrambled to organise and distribute supplies, it has been claimed.

Movianto, the firm that managed the nation's supplies of PPE, temporarily stored supplies in a smoke-damaged warehouse which contained asbestos, according to an investigation by ITV and The Guardian.

The smoke damage occurred after a generator malfunctioned in late 2018, causing significant soot damage to the cladding. Movianto said: "There was no smoke ingress into the building and no damage to the stockpile."

In February and March last year, the building's landlord commissioned two reports that found quantities of asbestos dust in the warehouse, several months after Movianto began moving the stockpile into the unit.

Movianto said that after learning about the dust it commissioned air sampling surveys, which found the levels were below the limit of quantification. The stockpile was subsequently moved to a Merseyside purpose-built warehouse.

In March, when the Government ordered the distribution of the supplies, delivery drivers complained Movianto was not ready to distribute the kit to hospitals due to understaffing and poor management of stock.

Asif Hussain, a former police officer and one of the drivers working at the warehouse, said that at the height of PPE shortages in the NHS, it took "several hours for vans to be loaded and sometimes the wrong equipment would be deployed to hospitals".

A Movianto spokesman said the military deployment was "not because of any shortcomings in Movianto's performance", insisting the company had "executed the agreed plan" to mobilise the stockpile without delay and in accordance with its contractual obligations.

The Department of Health said: "The stockpile has always been readily deployable and it is entirely false to claim otherwise. There has been no damage to any of the stockpile and it has been safely and securely stored at all times."

Movianto's £10.5 million per year contract with the NHS stipulated that it could be called upon "at any time".