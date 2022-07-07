Armstrong World Industries and Price Industries Expand Partnership to Advance Healthy Spaces and Launch First Co-Developed Product

Armstrong World Industries

LANCASTER, Pa., July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE: AWI) and Price Industries, two leading innovators in the commercial construction industry, today announced an expanded partnership focused on accelerating the development of holistic solutions to promote healthy indoor spaces. In addition, the companies announced the launch of their first product collaboration, the StrataCleanIQ™, a ceiling-mounted filtration unit using MERV 13 filtration.



Both Armstrong and Price recognize the urgent need for healthy building solutions that support indoor environmental quality (IEQ). According to healthy building thought leaders, such as the International WELL Building Institute and Harvard University’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health, IEQ is influenced by multiple factors including acoustics, light, air quality and thermal comfort. While the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the pressing need for indoor air quality, all four components are critical for overall physical and psychological well-being and productivity.

Armstrong has long been a leader in the innovating and manufacture of sustainable ceiling and wall solutions with industry-leading design, acoustical and light reflectance including ceilings that have Total Acoustics® performance and verified product transparency with its Sustain® portfolio of products. In addition, the company has strong relationships with commercial architects and designers throughout North America and a best-in-class customer service model.

Price has decades of leadership in the innovation and manufacture of air devices and systems that promote indoor air quality and thermal comfort. Price operates industry leading research and technology centers and has developed deep relationships in the mechanical engineering community. Their strong portfolio of air purification products provides effective pathogen-mitigating solutions. This includes the StrataCleanIQ, a simple-to-install system designed to capture airborne pathogens and particulates to help create cleaner, healthier indoor air quality.

Story continues

By expanding their partnership, Armstrong and Price will bring together their strengths to continue developing new products that address the key attributes of healthy spaces. In addition, the two companies will partner on IEQ research and testing, marketing and industry leadership, including the advancement IEQ standards into commercial building codes.

Armstrong Chief Executive Officer Vic Grizzle said, “Like Price Industries, we pride ourselves on innovating into what the market needs. Now, more than ever, we see increasing demand for products that can make a meaningful impact on healthy indoor spaces. By building on our complementary strengths and our shared commitment to innovation, customer-centric values and sustainability, I’m confident we can bring the new solutions needed to make every space a healthy space.”

Price Industries Chief Executive Officer Gerry Price said, “Armstrong and Price share strong core values and are committed to supporting customers with industry leading technology, technical support and service. We currently collaborate with Armstrong to develop and design standard and custom diffusers that seamless integrate into several AWI product lines, and we work closely on the testing and marketing of these products. Expanding this relationship to embrace the development of products and programs to advance healthy spaces is a logical next step for us.”

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI) is a leader in the design and manufacture of innovative commercial and residential ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. With $1.1 billion in revenue in 2021, AWI has approximately 2,800 employees and a manufacturing network of 15 facilities, plus six facilities dedicated to its WAVE joint venture.

About Price Industries

Price Industries is the leading manufacturer of air devices in North America, operating from within six regionally located manufacturing sites, with approximately 3,000 employees. Price invests heavily in the science of comfort and air quality, operating one large research center and two technology and training centers.

Contacts

Investors: Theresa Womble, tlwomble@armstrongceilings.com or (717) 396-6354

Media: Jennifer Johnson, jenniferjohnson@armstrongceilings.com or (866) 321-6677



