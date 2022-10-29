Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

It looks like Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) is about to go ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Therefore, if you purchase Armstrong World Industries' shares on or after the 2nd of November, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 17th of November.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.25 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.02 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Armstrong World Industries has a trailing yield of 1.3% on the current stock price of $75.4. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Armstrong World Industries's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether Armstrong World Industries can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Armstrong World Industries paid out just 23% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 48% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's positive to see that Armstrong World Industries's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. For this reason, we're glad to see Armstrong World Industries's earnings per share have risen 19% per annum over the last five years. The company has managed to grow earnings at a rapid rate, while reinvesting most of the profits within the business. This will make it easier to fund future growth efforts and we think this is an attractive combination - plus the dividend can always be increased later.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, four years ago, Armstrong World Industries has lifted its dividend by approximately 9.8% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Is Armstrong World Industries worth buying for its dividend? Armstrong World Industries has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. There's a lot to like about Armstrong World Industries, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

In light of that, while Armstrong World Industries has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Armstrong World Industries you should be aware of.

