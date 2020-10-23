Armstrong looking at revamping its website

EARLTON – Armstrong Township is looking at upgrading its website in order to be more accessible to the community.

Clerk-treasurer Amy Vickery-Menard explained to council at the October 14 meeting that in the last two budget years it has been determined that the township’s current website layout and features are outdated and need redeveloping.

“There were funds set aside in last year’s budget, which didn’t get the project started, and then again with the pandemic it kept getting reprioritized,” she noted.

“The pandemic also has kind of proven and tested our technology and our reliance on paper-based stuff.”

Vickery-Menard said that the human resources committee recognized through the visioning exercise that the website would be a priority and then tried to reprioritize when it would get done.

Before the request for proposal documents were finalized, she wanted to make sure council was “all on the same page” so that they knew what they were heading towards in terms of a website.

“So I guess first and foremost, I want to make sure that you do want to go work on a website and proceed with it and if you do, then what are we looking at in terms of content, self-serve options, things like that.”

Vickery-Menard said that all municipal websites are supposed to meet accessibility standards as of January 1, 2021, and that web content needs to meet accessibility guidelines 2.0.

“So that’s a big reason for us to update our website is to make sure it’s meeting the accessibility,” she stressed.

SELF-SERVE

A lot of municipal and business websites now have added self-serve options to their websites, she noted, so Armstrong Township “might be able to add a payment portal” to theirs.

“I know Temiskaming Shores has added a payment portal to theirs for other payments other than taxes,” Vickery-Menard said.

Armstrong may not receive a significant number of payments other than taxes “to warrant that type of a payment portal, but it’s maybe something to look into. The same thing is that there is forms and requests, there are other ways we could serve the public through our website better.”

Another feature could be records management, having a portal of information that’s transparent and “gives the public access to our bylaws and our minutes.

“Do you want things like interactive tools so that you could engage the public and ask them surveys and provide them with event calendars and alerting systems and access to our GIS (Geographic Information System) maps.”

Another feature to consider, Vickery-Menard said, which is a big one for Armstrong Township considering its Francophone heritage, is whether or not they want their website to be completely bilingual.

Council agreed that it would be great to have the website be bilingual but Vickery-Menard noted depending on what all council wanted, it would come at a cost and that it’s all about “managing the content ongoing.”

Councillor Kevin Léveillé commented that regardless of what the township decided to put on the website and what they would push out until later, that it would be nice to have a site that is user friendly that the staff or the public could go on and access what they need.

Vickery-Menard said that there would have to be some staff training when it comes to managing the website and that it would need a publisher and an editor to oversee it and approve the content.

PAYMENT PORTAL

Councillor Michele Rivard-Fotheringham commented that having a payment portal for things like swimming lessons or taxes would cut down on the number of people having to physically go into the municipal office to make those payments and it also would make it easier for the citizens who have busy schedules.

“To me, that’s the main (goal),” she said of having a payment portal feature.

Vickery-Menard raised the possibility of having social media feeds, such as Facebook and Twitter, running along the side of the main webpage.

The township looked into hiring an intern to assist with this project, as well as other modernization tasks, but Vickery-Menard said that the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation has postponed their programs to focus funding toward COVID recovery for the private sector.

Council also discussed the possibility of having a photo tab on the new website. The township could hire a local professional photographer to take pictures in the town and on farms. They also could set-up a program where the community can submit high-resolution photos that would be recommended to have a visually appealing, professional look when launching the new site.

