Armstead aims to prove his 200-yard performance in Roughriders' debut was no fluke

REGINA — While Saskatchewan Roughriders tailback Ryquell Armstead might have some extra motivation heading into Saturday’s game against the Ottawa Redlbacks, he’s adamant that his focus is on helping his new team win.

Armstead was unexpectedly released by the Redblacks on Sept. 3 despite sitting fourth in rushing in the CFL at the time.

Redblacks head coach Bob Dyce wouldn’t get into details about the decision, but Armstead was reportedly released because of disciplinary issues.

“We felt this was in the best interests of the team,” said Dyce during his media availability when announcing the roster move. “We tried, as did he, to make this work, but in the end, it didn’t.”

The 27-year-old Armstead was signed by the Riders on Sept. 17, and he had an impressive debut with the team on Sept. 20, rushing for 207 yards on 25 carries in a 37-29 victory over the Calgary Stampeders.

With his former team coming to Regina on Saturday, Armstead was asked if he had any extra motivation given the circumstances of his release from the Redblacks.

“Not at all. Like I said, I don't look for the bad. I don't hold grudges. Especially in this sport, you’ve got to have a strong mentality,” said Armstead. "I just keep going and just look for the next opportunity, and just make sure to stick and make your opportunities worth it."

His reserved answer, while truthful, was likely an effort to avoid giving the Redblacks any bulletin-board material before the game.

Riders head coach Corey Mace hinted that might have been Armstead’s intent.

“That's the main thing, in speaking with him, he's not making it about himself. He understands, he's already bought into the team atmosphere. But to say that it might not be in the back of his head, yeah, I don't know," Mace said. "Maybe he gave you a coaching answer, which is good, but I just know he wants to help his team win. That's at the forefront of his mind, which is really good.”

Armstead is the third Rider to rush for over 200 yards in a regular-season game. George Reed holds the team record with 268 yards, set on Oct. 24, 1965, against B.C., while Darren Davis recorded 220 yards against Calgary on Oct. 28, 2001.

Saskatchewan’s passionate fans may be hoping for another 200-yard game from Armstead on Saturday. Riders quarterback Trevor Harris, with his tongue firmly in cheek, shared his expectations for Armstead.

“(I expect) 208,” Harris said with a laugh. “No, seriously he's been great so we’re just looking for him to continue doing what he's doing. Going for 200 yards is an anomaly. It's like if you throw for 500 yards, the expectation is 500 for the next week. That doesn't happen all the time. It's not needed all the time."

Armstead’s expectation is quite simple — show that he belongs as the starting tailback.

“I’ve got to go do it again. I just want to make sure it wasn’t fluke,” said Armstead, who is starting in place of the injured AJ Ouellette (six-game injured list) and Frankie Hickson (one-game injured list).

The Redblacks also have a major change on offence as Jeremiah Masoli will make the start at quarterback, replacing the injured Dru Brown who is sidelined with a high-ankle sprain.

Saturday’s game will be Masoli’s first appearance in Regina since July 8, 2022, when he suffered a broken leg on a low tackle by Saskatchewan defensive lineman Garrett Marino. The injury resulted in Masoli missing the remainder of the 2022 campaign. An infection in the leg slowed Masoli’s recuperation but he returned to the field on July 8, 2023, only to suffer a ruptured Achilles against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. That injury resulted in Masoli missing the rest of the 2023 season.

The 36-year-old Masoli has completed 57 of 80 passes this season for 655 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions.

BACK IN THE FOLD: Linebacker Rolan Milligan Jr. will return to the Riders’ lineup Saturday after missing their victory over the Stampeders. Milligan was away from the team for the birth of his daughter on Sept. 17. Milligan leads the CFL in special teams tackles with 18 and with six interceptions, he’s tied with Winnipeg’s Tyrell Ford for the league lead. Milligan and Benje Franklin of the Argonauts top the league with 10 pass knockdowns each.

HOT RECEIVERS: Ottawa’s Dominique Rhymes and Saskatchewan’s Kian Schaffer-Baker have posted big reception numbers lately. Over the last four weeks, Rhymes leads all CFL receivers with 372 yards on 28 carries. In his last two games, Schaffer-Baker has collected 200 receiving yards on 11 catches.

DOWN TO THE WIRE: In 11 of Saskatchewan’s last 14 games, the outcome was decided in the final three minutes. The Riders are 5-5-1 in those games.

