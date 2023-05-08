How to get arms of steel like Penny Mordaunt

It was Penny Mordaunt’s poised appearance in a beautiful, teal Safiyaa dress that first transfixed a nation. Closely followed by everyone thinking: “that woman must have arms of steel”.

Thanks to her role as Lord President of the Privy Council, Mordaunt was entrusted with carrying the Sword of State during the ceremony. The 350-year-old ceremonial blade weighs in at 3.5kg, so this was pretty impressive.

Within minutes of her role at Saturday’s Coronation, the MP for Portsmouth North, leader of the Commons was trending on social media.

Fifty-year-old Mordaunt, the first woman to carry out this important ceremonial role, revealed that she had taken inspiration from her decade as Royal Navy reservist in training. She noted in advance of the ceremony that her experience in the armed forces made her used to “standing for long periods of time, not fainting”.

She had also, apparently, been doing press-ups for a month.

How to get arms of steel like Penny Mordaunt - PA

King Charles and his father Philip before him have also used military discipline to keep fit, specifically with 5BX fitness regime, designed for the Canadian Air Force in the 1950s. Standing for ‘five basic exercises’, the 12-minute routine includes press-ups, sit-ups, back extensions, stretching and running on the spot.

Lauren Chiren is a personal trainer, sports therapist, and nutritional adviser. “What Penny Mordaunt achieved is quite some feat,” she says. “You don’t turn up with that level of serenity and endurance without having looked after yourself very well. This was not some last-minute preparation.”

“To hold herself upright like that - holding an object that weighs over 8lb - required the recruitment of every single muscle in her body,” says Chiren. “She was also moving around, and bending down. Think of filling up a kettle, holding it out, and moving slowly, before transferring it to the other hand. It requires incredible balance - and use of your lower back, glutes, hamstrings and hip-flexors. Now imagine doing that in heels.

Story continues

“If a client in their 40’s or 50’s came to me, looking to replicate this, I’d be keen to discover what their daily and weekly routines looked like and start with some incremental changes to build full body strength and cardiovascular endurance,” says Chiren.

How to get arms of steel like Penny Mordaunt - PA

According to personal trainer Caroline Idiens, ‘Consistency is key’ when it comes to building fitness. “If you train consistently you should begin to see the benefits after just four or six weeks’.

Chiren points out the importance of drinking enough water: “because all our body systems are dependent on good hydration,” she says. “Then, I’d invite them to ensure they include good quality protein, fats and plant based carbohydrates in each meal, to make sure their hard work building their strength and endurance is rewarded by the body using the right energy systems, and building muscle rather than using it to fuel their training.”

Below Chiren shares a bicep-toning routine.