Arms, ammunition seized as insurgents' hideout busted in Manipur

Kangpokpi (Manipur) [India], October 26 (ANI): In a joint operation with police, security forces busted a hideout of insurgents near N Boljang village in Kangpokpi district of Manipur and seized a cache of arms and ammunition on Sunday.

"Based on specific inputs, the security forces launched a joint operation and busted the hideout in the area. During the search of the area, the troops recovered one 5.56 mm M16 Rifle, one 9 mm Pistol, one revolver (country-made) and 60 live rounds of ammunition," the PRO Defence Imphal said in a statement.

The seized items have been handed over to New Keithelmanbi Police Station for further investigations, it added. (ANI)