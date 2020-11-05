Arms, ammunition recovered in Odisha's Malkangiri in joint anti-Naxal operation by security forces

Malkangiri (Odisha) [India], November 5 (ANI): In a joint operation by the Odisha Police, Border Security Force (BSF), and Andhra Pradesh Police against the Naxals, a huge cache of arms, ammunition and other articles were recovered in the Malkangiri district on Wednesday.

During an interstate operation of Odisha Police, BSF and Andhra Pradesh Police, based on credible intelligence input, in a cut-off area called "Swabhiman Anchal", a dump of arms and ammunition belonging to the Naxals was unearthed.

"Based on credible information, an inter-state operation was conducted with the joint efforts of Odisha Police, BSF and Andhra Pradesh Police. We were successful in uncovering a dump of arms and ammunitions. Two SLRs and one 303 rifle along with other arms and ammunition were unearthed in the operation," R Khilari, Superintendent of Police (SP), Malkangiri, said. (ANI)