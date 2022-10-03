ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Confirms October 2022 Dividend Rate Per Common Share and Q4 2022 Monthly Dividend Rate Per Series C Preferred Share

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc.
·2 min read
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc.
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc.

VERO BEACH, Florida, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE: ARR and ARR-PRC) (“ARMOUR” or the “Company”) today confirmed the October 2022 cash dividend for the Company's Common Stock and the Q4 2022 monthly cash dividend rate for the Company's Series C Preferred Stock.

October 2022 Common Stock Dividend Information

Month

 

Dividend

 

Holder of Record Date

 

Payment Date

October 2022

 

$0.10

 

October 17, 2022

 

October 28, 2022

Q4 2022 Series C Preferred Stock Dividend Information

Month

 

Dividend

 

Holder of Record Date

 

Payment Date

October 2022

 

$0.14583

 

October 15, 2022

 

October 27, 2022

November 2022

 

$0.14583

 

November 15, 2022

 

November 28, 2022

December 2022

 

$0.14583

 

December 15, 2022

 

December 27, 2022


Certain Tax Matters

ARMOUR has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) for U.S. Federal income tax purposes. In order to maintain this tax status, ARMOUR is required to timely distribute substantially all of its ordinary REIT taxable income. Dividends paid in excess of current tax earnings and profits for the year will generally not be taxable to common stockholders. Actual dividends are determined at the discretion of the Company’s Board of Directors, who may consider additional factors including the Company’s results of operations, cash flows, financial condition and capital requirements as well as current market conditions, expected opportunities and other relevant factors.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc.

ARMOUR invests primarily in fixed rate residential, adjustable rate and hybrid adjustable rate residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Association. ARMOUR is externally managed and advised by ARMOUR Capital Management LP, an investment advisor registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

Safe Harbor

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. The Company disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

Investors, security holders and other interested persons may find additional information regarding the Company at the SEC’s internet site at www.sec.gov, or the Company website at www.armourreit.com, or by directing requests to: ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc., 3001 Ocean Drive, Suite 201, Vero Beach, Florida 32963, Attention: Investor Relations.

Investor Contact:

James R. Mountain
Chief Financial Officer
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc.
(772) 617-4340


