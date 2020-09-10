Armour Insurance Expands their Digital Strategy with Applied Policy Works

Independent brokerage to automate commercial lines policy distribution workflows

MISSISSAUGA, Ont., Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced that Armour Insurance has selected Applied Policy Works to standardize commercial lines submissions and policy management workflows. Using Applied Policy Works, the brokerage will automate the application submissions process to reduce turnaround time and increase win rates and renewals.





“Our application submission process can take up to 50 hours per week due to the manual nature of data input and individual methods of processing new business,” said Sheldon Bos, commercial insurance manager, Armour Insurance. “To grow our commercial business through faster customer service, we decided to expand our digital strategy with Applied Policy Works to create more efficiency through process standardization and automation.





Applied Policy Works automates and standardizes marketing and in-force policy lifecycles, enabling brokers to generate new Commercial Lines business – regardless of location – using the platform’s mobile app. From marketing to renewing, CSRs, marketers and producers can consistently follow the Applied Policy Works workflow to elevate customer service and grow their bottom line.





“As the Canadian insurance industry moves towards digitization, commercial connectivity solutions, standardized data and digital tools are enabling the broker channel to provide access to better products that exceed customer expectations,” said Steve Whitelaw, vice president of Industry & Partner Relations, Applied Systems. “Applied Policy Works will enable Armour Insurance to digitally transform their commercial lines business, utilizing standardization and automation to reduce time in the rate, quote, bind process to ultimately provide a premier customer experience on renewal and for new business.”





The Applied products and logos are trademarks of Applied Systems, Inc., registered in the U.S.





About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.

CONTACT: Lauren Malcolm Applied Systems lmalcolm@appliedsystems.com



