Armour Energy Limited's (ASX:AJQ) 40% Dip In Price Shows Sentiment Is Matching Earnings

Unfortunately for some shareholders, the Armour Energy Limited (ASX:AJQ) share price has dived 40% in the last thirty days, prolonging recent pain. For any long-term shareholders, the last month ends a year to forget by locking in a 63% share price decline.

After such a large drop in price, given about half the companies in Australia have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 17x, you may consider Armour Energy as a highly attractive investment with its -1.1x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be quite low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Armour Energy certainly has been doing a great job lately as it's been growing earnings at a really rapid pace. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If that doesn't eventuate, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

Armour Energy's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very poor growth or even falling earnings, and importantly, perform much worse than the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 61% gain to the company's bottom line. Although, its longer-term performance hasn't been as strong with three-year EPS growth being relatively non-existent overall. Accordingly, shareholders probably wouldn't have been overly satisfied with the unstable medium-term growth rates.

Comparing that to the market, which is predicted to deliver 14% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is weaker based on recent medium-term annualised earnings results.

With this information, we can see why Armour Energy is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Apparently many shareholders weren't comfortable holding on to something they believe will continue to trail the bourse.

The Final Word

Having almost fallen off a cliff, Armour Energy's share price has pulled its P/E way down as well. Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

As we suspected, our examination of Armour Energy revealed its three-year earnings trends are contributing to its low P/E, given they look worse than current market expectations. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. If recent medium-term earnings trends continue, it's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

It is also worth noting that we have found 4 warning signs for Armour Energy that you need to take into consideration.

