Armoni Brooks to G League

Kelly Iko: Free agent sharpshooter Armoni Brooks signing a deal with College Park in the G-League, league sources tell @TheAthletic. Brooks turned down several 2-way offers and the door still remains open for a Rockets reunion, sources said.

Source: Twitter @KellyIkoNBA

Kelly Iko: Since clearing waivers, a handful of teams have inquired about free agent sharpshooter Armoni Brooks, sources tell @TheAthletic — with the door still open for a potential return to Houston. -via Twitter @KellyIkoNBA / February 13, 2022

The Rockets have waived guards D.J. Augustin and Armoni Brooks. -via NBA.com / February 10, 2022

Mark Berman: NBA source: Rockets are waiving DJ Augustin and source confirms they are also waiving Armoni Brooks. -via Twitter @MarkBermanFox26 / February 10, 2022