Armistice Day: Wales remembers the fallen from wars

·4 min read
Member of the armed forces at Cardiff Castle
This year is the 104th national commemoration since the end of World War One in 1918

Wales is joining the rest of the UK in marking Armistice Day.

Friday is the 104th national commemoration since the end of World War One in 1918.

Every year a two-minute silence is held at 11:00GMT - the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month - and events to mark the occasion will take place across Wales, to remember those who lost their lives in war and conflict.

It will also mark 40 years since the end of the Falklands War in 1982.

Some of the Welsh Guards who served in that conflict will join an estimated 1,500 people at a memorial event at Pen y Dre High School in Gurnos, Merthyr Tydfil.

Mark Morgan with students from Pen y Dre High School
Mark Morgan says in his present teaching role he can give a wider understanding to his pupils of what remembrance is all about

Mark Morgan is a former soldier, and now head of Welsh at the school. He has been a teacher for nine years, but was a soldier for about 20 years, serving in Northern Ireland, Bosnia, Afghanistan and Iraq.

He said his service made him who he is today.

"It leaves a mark on pretty much everybody who serves as a member of the armed forces, and this week is a chance to reflect on my time and remember the men and comrades who didn't come back.

'All about paying our thanks'

"In my present role I am able to give a wider understanding to our pupils of what remembrance is about.

"It's all about paying our thanks to those who have gone before and those serving today," he said.

Speaking to BBC Radio Wales Breakfast, Mr Morgan said it was not just the two world wars, and he wanted to the children to understand that.

"I went into teaching to make a difference and remembrance is very important to me.

"Pupils have family members who served in the forces and we've two pupils in the school from Ukraine."

There will be a two-minute silence and a short service at the Senedd, with a similar service taking place at the Field of Remembrance at Cardiff Castle.

Hundreds of people are expected at an Armistice Day service at Llandaff Cathedral green in Cardiff, and 30 wreaths will be laid at the war memorial, which was erected in 1924.

A ceremony will also take place in Tregaron, Ceredigion, to reconsecrate the war memorial in the town, which is moving on to the grounds of a local school.

'Brave men and women'

The ceremony will include a silence, and the poet Ifor ap Glyn will be there to talk about Dafydd Jones, a soldier from Tregaron who died at Mametz Wood.

At Pendine Park Care Home in Wrexham, residents have created a cascade of red poppies.

In a tweet, First Minister Mark Drakeford said: "On this eleventh hour of this eleventh day, Wales remembers."

Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, many Welsh public figures have referred to that conflict in statements to mark the day.

The leader of the Welsh Conservatives Andrew RT Davies said: "We not only use this time to reflect on the sacrifice of all those who fought, but those who continue to do so, especially when we see the cost of Russian aggression in Ukraine every day."

Jane Dodds, leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats said: "This year as we remember those who fought for freedom and liberty during previous conflicts, many of us will also be thinking of the brave men and women of Ukraine, who are at this very moment standing in face of tyranny with winter approaching."

The Welsh Parliament tweeted: "We will observe two minutes' silence today at 11am to remember and honour those who have served and lost their lives in the armed forces."

On Sunday, at the Cenotaph, William, Prince of Wales will lay the wreath that was previously laid by his father, King Charles, who held the title of Prince of Wales for more than 64 years, before his accession to the throne.

Prince William's wreath will feature the Prince of Wales feathers and bear a new ribbon in "Welsh red".

