Armistice Day events held around Wales on Saturday

Events are being held around Wales on Saturday to mark Armistice Day

Armistice Day has been marked across Wales with parades, wreath-laying ceremonies and remembrance services.

A two-minute silence is held every year at 11:00 GMT on 11 November to mark the end of World War One.

Armistice events are being held in Bridgend, Carmarthen, Gwynedd, Powys and Wrexham, among others.

Remembrance Sunday events will include a national service at the Welsh National War Memorial in Cardiff.

An air raid siren will be sounded to mark the start of the Armistice Day silence in Wrexham city centre while an event in Newtown, Powys, will be live-streamed online.

In Swansea, events are being held in St David's Place and at the city's cenotaph.

Swansea lord mayor Graham Thomas said: "Two minutes of quiet contemplation is a symbol of our gratitude to those who went into harm's way protecting our freedom, and those who still do."

In Caerphilly county, there will be a number of parades, services and wreath-laying ceremonies including a march from Rudry's Old Griffin Inn to St James Church.

County Hall in Carmarthen is among Wales' public buildings being lit up in poppy red to mark Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday, along with Swansea's Guildhall.

In Powys, Newtown Town Council is live streaming its Armistice Day memorial service at the town's war memorial.

In Denbighshire, services are being held at Denbigh War Memorial and Rhyl's Christ Church.

An air raid siren will be sounded to mark a two minute silence at 11:00 on Saturday at Wrexham's Queen's Square.

Events are also being held in Conwy where council chairman Ifor Glyn Lloyd said he hoped "others in the community, whether they are at work or at home, will join us in observing two minutes silence to pay tribute to those who have lost their lives in conflict".

In Gwynedd, a small service will be held at Bangor's war memorial ahead of a big parade on Remembrance Sunday to the city's cathedral.

Story continues

Among events in Bridgend county, a service is being held at Aberkenfig Square.

A commemoration is being held at Chepstow's war memorial in Monmouthshire on Armistice Day,