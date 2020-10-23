Armie Hammer says it's too soon for Call Me by Your Name 2

From Digital Spy

Armie Hammer's latest film Rebecca has just dropped on Netflix, adding another well-reviewed movie to his CV.

The star is perhaps best known for Call Me by Your Name, a film that changed the way we look at peaches forever, for better or worse.

And as much as Hollywood loves a sequel, Hammer thinks that it's best we wait for a follow-up.

"It needs room to breathe," he told Collider after it was suggested that a new one should take 10 years to come out.

View photos Photo credit: Sony Pictures Classics More

Related: Rebecca ending explained by director Ben Wheatley

"So many people are emotionally invested in Call Me by Your Name that, if we made a second one now, no matter what, you're just setting yourself up for failure.

"If you give us time and I can come back in my 40s, and [Timothée Chalamet] is 23, then we can make it."



On a similar topic, Hammer said he'd do a Man from UNCLE sequel "in a heartbeat", stating: "If someone wrote a really good fanfic, I'd narrate it.

View photos Photo credit: Warner Bros. More

"If someone wrote a really good fanfic, I'd make sure it got to Guy (Ritchie) and say, 'You need to see this, and give this person co-writing credit because this movie needs to be made'."

If you're interested to know what a Call Me by Your Name sequel could be about, we've looked at the novel's epilogue and quotes from various people to piece together where we think the story could go.

Digital Spy has launched its first-ever digital magazine with exclusive features, interviews, and videos. Access the latest edition with a 1-month free trial, only on Apple News+.

Interested in Digital Spy's weekly newsletter? Sign up to get it sent straight to your inbox – and don't forget to join our Watch This Facebook Group for daily TV recommendations and discussions with other readers.

You Might Also Like