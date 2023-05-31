Armie Hammer Not Charged in Los Angeles Sex Assault Case

Armie Hammer will not face charges on allegations of sexual assault in LA. The county D.A.’s office declined to move forward following an investigation by the LAPD.

The accuser, previously identified as Effie, previously reported Hammer to the police in February of 2021. She alleged that Hammer had been physically abusive during their on-and-off relationship which had spanned four years. She also claimed he violently raped her in 2017. Hammer has continuously denied her allegations.

Following Effie’s accusation and those of other women, Hammer’s acting career essentially came to a standstill overnight. Sans a box office track record and offering only talent and the presumption of prestige, he was replaced by Josh Duhamel in Jennifer Lopez’s “Shotgun Wedding” and then replaced by Miles Teller in Paramount+’s “making-of-“The Godfather” miniseries “The Offer.” WME dropped him and he has not been onscreen since the long-delayed (due to the COVID pandemic) “Death on the Nile.” That Kenneth Branagh-directed mystery thriller was initially intended for December of 2019 but finally opened theatrically in February of 2022.

“Sexual assault cases are often difficult to prove, which is why we assign our most experienced prosecutors to review them,” declared a statement provided by Bureau of Communications Director Tiffany Blackwell. “In this case, those prosecutors conducted an extremely thorough review, but determined that at this time, there is insufficient evidence to charge Mr. Hammer with a crime.”

Furthermore, the statement continued, “As prosecutors, we have an ethical responsibility to only charge cases that we can prove beyond a reasonable doubt. We know that it is hard for women to report sexual assault. Even when we cannot move forward with a prosecution, our victim service representatives will be available to those who seek our victim support services. Due to the complexity of the relationship and inability to prove a non-consensual, forcible sexual encounter we are unable to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Hammer has consistently denied wrongdoing and has maintained that all sexual relationships were consensual. He gave his first interview this past February to “Air Mail,” where he admitted previously contemplating suicide. He again denied criminal behavior and admitted to being an “asshole” and “selfish” while living a “very intense and extreme lifestyle.”

At this time, there was no additional comment by or on behalf of Armie Hammer.

