Armie Hammer Makes Joke About the 'Land Mines Over the Last Couple Years' as He Returns to Instagram

Armie Hammer appeared to reference a series of controversies that impacted his career in recent years when he wrote about "land mines" in his Instagram Story

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Armie Hammer on Nov. 15, 2020

Armie Hammer is finding some humor in his recent controversies.

Days after Hammer, 37, made his return to Instagram with a newly-scrubbed profile, the actor shared a video to his Instagram Story on Saturday showing himself working out with a landmine press, per screenshots of the post captured by The Daily Mail.

In the clip, the Call Me By Your Name actor can be seen wearing a white t-shirt and shorts as he exercises in what appeared to be a home gym.



"Been a lot of land mines over the last couple years... finally found one that works for me #landminepress," Hammer wrote in a caption to the video. In a follow-up post to his Story, he additionally shared: "All jokes aside thank you all for the love and support."

Since returning to Instagram, he also shared a post to Instagram Sunday showing himself smiling shirtless on a beach and indicated in a caption that he had just flown to Los Angeles.



Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Armie Hammer

"When the LA welcome committee demands you do a cold water plunge in the ocean right when you get off the plane," Hammer wrote in the caption to that post.

Hammer has been out of the spotlight since he and ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers reached a settlement in their divorce in June. The former couple agreed to joint custody of their two children, Harper, 8, and son Ford, 6, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE in July.

The Social Network star and Chambers, 41, married in May 2010. She filed for divorce in July 2020, and the couple confirmed their separation on Instagram days before the divorce filing.



A communications director for the Los Angeles District Attorney's office told PEOPLE in April that Los Angeles police had "presented a case" regarding claims of sexual assault made against Hammer to the district attorney's office. Los Angeles police originally identified Hammer as a suspect in an investigation into an alleged 2017 sexual assault back in 2021.

Tiffiny Blacknell, director of communications for the district attorney's office, then told PEOPLE in May that Hammer would not face charges, saying the office was "unable to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt."



by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for GO Campaign Armie Hammer on Nov. 16, 2019

Back in February, Hammer notably spoke out for the first time since a series of abuse allegations that rocked his career, speaking to Air Mail. In an interview, the actor denied any criminal wrongdoing, though he admitted to being emotionally abusive toward exes. The actor also said in the interview he was sexually abused as a teen and detailed suicidal thoughts he experienced following allegations made against him in 2021.



Hammer has not appeared in a movie role since Death on the Nile, which was released in 2022.



