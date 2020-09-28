Armenian and Azeri forces exchange fire for 2nd day, Karabakh says 15 more troops killed

(Adds details)

YEREVAN/BAKU, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Armenian and Azeri forces exchanged fierce fire for the second day on Monday morning, with both sides accusing each other of using heavy artillery.

The outbreak of fighting over the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, which is inside Azerbaijan but is run by ethnic Armenians, is the fiercest since 2016.

The breakaway territory reported 15 more of its troops had been killed. It said it had recovered some territory it had lost control of on Sunday, and said Azerbaijan had been using heavy artillery to shell areas.

Azerbaijan's defence ministry said Armenian forces were shelling the town of Terter.

Nagorno-Karabakh had said on Sunday 16 of its servicemen had been killed and more than 100 wounded after Azerbaijan launched an air and artillery attack.

(Reporting by Nvard Hovhannisyan in Yerevan and Nailia Bagirova in Baku; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Mark Trevelyan)