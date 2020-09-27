Armenia mobilises military after deadly clashes with Azerbaijan prompt fears of war

In this 2016 file photo, Armenian servicemen of the self-defence army of Nagorno-Karabakh fire an artillery shell towards Azeri forces from their positions in the town of Martakert in Armenian-seized Azerbaijani region of Nagorny Karabakh (AFP via Getty Images)

Fatal clashes have broken out between Azerbaijan and Armenia, prompting the latter to declare martial law and order the complete mobilisation of its army in a move Turkey warned will “throw the region into fire”.

Both sides claimed the other had launched the first attack in the long-disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, with Armenia saying its troops had shot down Azerbaijani helicopters and and destroyed three tanks in response to an air and artillery attack on civilians.

Azerbaijan said it had merely responded to Armenian shelling, replying to the threat of escalation by saying it saw no need for total military mobilisation as its army is already fully staffed.

Armenian human rights groups said two civilians, a woman and a child, were killed in in the onslaught, while Baku said several Azerbaijani civilians had been killed and six wounded.

Nagorno-Karabakh, a mainly ethnic Armenian region inside Azerbaijan which declared independence in 1991, declared 10 of its military staff dead as it too announced martial law and mobilised the male population, as civilians living in the region were told to take cover.

Russia, Turkey and France called for swift de-escalation, amid grave concern over reignited conflict in the the South Caucasus, a corridor for pipelines transporting oil and gas to world markets.

Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, whose country has mediated in decades of conflict between majority Christian Armenia and mainly Muslim Azerbaijan, spoke by phone with his counterparts in Armenia, Azerbaijan and Turkey, urging both sides to cease fire immediately and hold talks.

Meanwhile, Turkey sided with Azerbaijan, with president Recep Tayyip Erdogan urging the Armenian people to “take hold of their future against their leadership that is dragging them to catastrophe and those using it like puppets”.

“The biggest obstacle to peace and stability in the Caucasus is the hostile stance of Armenia and it must immediately turn back from this hostility that will send the region into fire,” Turkish defence minister Hulusi Akar said, adding that Ankara would support Baku with "all its resources".

France called on the nations to immediately restart a dialogue, as did the Pope, who said he was praying for peace.

The Armenian defence ministry said a Baku-led ambush against civilian settlements, including in the regional capital of Stepanakert, began at 4.10am GMT on Sunday. All crew members of the downed helicopter survived, military officials said.

"Our response will be proportionate and the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan bears full responsibility for the situation", the Armenian defence ministry said in a statement.

Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry, in response, said it had launched a military operation along the "contact line," a heavily-mined no-man's-land that separates the Armenian-backed forces from Azeri troops in the region, Russian news agencies reported.

The two former Soviet countries have been in conflict for almost three decades over Azerbaijan's breakaway, mainly the ethnic-Armenian region of Nagorno-Karabakh, and border clashes have intensified in recent months.

Armenia's Foreign Ministry condemned the "aggression of the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan" and said the Armenian side would deliver an apt military and political response.

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defence posted on its official website, at GMT 9.10am on Sunday morning, to say: “Our troops have launched a counter-offensive along the entire front.” The post continued:

"In order to prevent the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the security of the civilian population, the command of the Azerbaijani Army has decided to launch a counter-offensive along the entire front.

"Our personnel and tank units, with the support of missile and artillery units, frontline aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles, detect and destroy a large number of Armenian forces, military facilities and military equipment located on the front line and in the depths of defense.

"According to the information received, 12 OSA anti-aircraft missile systems of the Armenian air defense units were destroyed in different directions. A combat helicopter of the Azerbaijani Air Force was shot down in the direction of Tartar, the crew members are alive.

