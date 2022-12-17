Armed women rob casino, crash car outside Montana school, feds say. Now comes prison

Two women robbed a casino at gunpoint and crashed their getaway car at an elementary school in Montana, federal officials said.

Now they are both going to prison.

Makyla Shayd Fetter, 28, of Harlem was sentenced on Dec. 14 to 10 years in prison on charges of robbery affecting commerce, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, and possession of a firearm in a school zone, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Montana said in a news release.

Taliah Jeneane Ramirez, 22, of Billings was sentenced to seven years in prison on the same charges on Friday, Dec. 16, the release says.

The two pleaded guilty to the charges in July and August.

Attorneys for Ramirez and Fetter did not immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment on Friday, Dec. 16.

The two were accused of stealing five bottles of alcohol from a shelf at the Magic Diamond Casino in Billings Heights on March 20.

During the robbery, Fetter pointed a pistol at an employee when they asked for identification, the release says.

“Here’s your (obscenity) ID,” she told the worker as she pointed her gun at them.

As the two left in a Buick, Ramirez fired her pistol into the air, the release says.

When police tried to stop them, they drove 80 mph before crashing through a fence at Ponderosa Elementary School, prosecutors said.

Police found the car abandoned with bottles of alcohol inside and a loaded gun on the playground, the release says. Fetter was found hiding in the grass, prosecutors said.

The next day, a child found another loaded gun at the school, officials said.

In addition to prison time, both Ramirez and Fetter are both ordered to pay $745 in restitution, and they will have three years of supervised release.

