Armed woman threatened to destroy Dallas Love Field before she was shot, affidavit says

A 37-year-old woman threatened to blow up Dallas Love Field and fired shots at a ceiling and one toward a Dallas police officer before the officer fired back and wounded her Monday, according to an affidavit.

Dallas police identified the woman as Portia Odufuwa, who was taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas.

Odufuwa faces a charge of aggravated assault of a public servant, according to WFAA-TV.

Odufuwa, armed with a handgun, fired several rounds —including the one toward the officer — as she stood near a ticket counter at the airport, according to the affidavit obtained Tuesday by Star-Telegram media partner WFAA.

The affidavit stated that Odufuwa fired two shots into the ceiling and authorities later found a round “with a trajectory that was located in the kiosk near where” the officer had taken cover, which confirmed “she was shooting at the officer during the encounter.”

WFAA reported that the officer, who was not injured, returned several shots, shooting the woman in her lower body and causing her to fall to the ground.

Odufuwa had arrived at the airport about 11 a.m. Monday, walked by a Southwest Airlines ticket counter and went into a bathroom, where she changed clothes and came out wearing something like a hooded sweatshirt, Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said at a Monday news conference.

“She produces a handgun and begins firing,” Garcia said.

Her shots did not hit anyone, Garcia said.

The Dallas police chief said investigators did not know what her motive might have been in the shooting.

Evacuation and flight delays

At least part of the airport was evacuated immediately after the shooting. Rockwall Police Chief Max Geron, who is a former Dallas Police Department commander, tweeted that he “just got evacuated of Love Field after an apparent shooting. Family is safe. TSA did a great job.”

Videos shared on social media showed people hiding in different parts of the airport or being ushered outside after being told to run.

Across the country, there were more than 1,040 delays and nearly 270 cancellations while flights were held at their origin point, according to FlightAware’s MiseryMap. Some canceled flights out of Love Field included trips to Denver, El Paso, Fort Lauderdale, Houston, Indianapolis, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Nashville, according to Southwest Airlines’ flight tracker.

At 11:11 a.m. Monday, officials issued a ground stop at the airport for security reasons that was expected to last until 2:30 p.m. Monday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Departures were grounded, FAA officials said, and flights inbound to Dallas Love Field were held at their departure location.

Suspect’s criminal record

Odufuwa has a criminal record in Collin and Dallas counties.

Odufuwa was charged three years ago with robbery after an encounter with a bank teller in Collin County.

A judge dismissed the charge against Odufuwa on May 31, 2019. A mental competency evaluation report was filed in the case also on that date, according to a court record. The report’s conclusions are not described in the online record.

Odufuwa entered a Bank of America in Wylie on April 5, 2019, and displayed a note demanding money, police said. Officers said they found Odufuwa in an adjacent area as she attempted to walk or run. After a short pursuit, police took Odufuwa into custody.

Public records indicate she lives in Wylie and previously had residences in other North Texas cities and in California.

In September 2020, a person applied to a court for an order protecting the person from Odufuwa. A judge denied the application, according to a court record. In October 2019, police arrested Odufuwa in Mesquite on suspicion of arson in connection with a house fire, according to the Dallas Morning News.

According to WFAA, court documents also show Odufuwa went to outpatient therapy after she was found incompetent to stand trial on a Dallas County charge of filing a false report in 2021.

She didn’t successfully complete the therapy but was released to be “fully engaged in mental health services with a different provider,” WFAA reported, citing court documents.

Staff writers Emerson Clarridge and Jenny Rudolph contributed to this report.