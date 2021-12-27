Armed Windsor Castle intruder detained under Mental Health Act

Windsor Castle (Martin Keene/PA) (PA Archive)

A man who was arrested on the grounds of Windsor Castle on Christmas Day while armed with a crossbow has been detained under the Mental Health Act.

Officers from Thames Valley Police and the Metropolitan Police responded to a security breach on Saturday at around 8.30am on the grounds of the castle in Berkshire where the Queen is in residence.

A 19-year-old man, from Southampton, was arrested on suspicion of breach or trespass of a protected site and possession of an offensive weapon.

The Metropolitan Police said the man was taken into custody and has undergone a mental health assessment.

He has since been sectioned under the Mental Health Act and remains in the care of medical professionals, the force added.

A spokesperson for the Met Police said: “Security processes were triggered within moments of the man entering the grounds and he did not enter any buildings.

“Following a search of the man, a crossbow was recovered.”

They added: “Inquiries into the full circumstances of this incident are being progressed by Metropolitan Police specialist operations.”

A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman declined to comment.

The Queen spent Christmas Day at Windsor Castle and is believed to have had lunch with the Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall and the Earl and Countess of Wessex.

Charles, Camilla, Edward and Sophie, along with their children Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn, attended a church service on castle grounds in St George’s Chapel at 10.45am on Christmas morning.

In May, police arrested a 29-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man, both from London, following reports that two trespassers had entered the grounds of the Royal Lodge at Windsor Great Park. .

Police said no risk was posed to any individual on site.

Officers were also called to the Duke of York’s home after a woman reportedly talked her way into his mansion on April 19.

A 43-year-old woman spent 20 minutes in the grounds of Royal Lodge after telling security guards she was having lunch with the Queen’s son, according to the Sun newspaper.

She made her way into the home claiming to be his fiancée before being intercepted by a member of staff.

The woman had reportedly arrived to Windsor in a taxi - and had even persuaded the duke’s security guards to pay her fare.

Police said the woman was stopped and later sectioned under Section 136 of the Mental Health Act.