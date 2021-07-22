Armed Watauga man shot, wounded by police after pointing weapon at officers, police say

A man who kept Watauga police at bay for about four hours was shot and wounded Thursday morning when he stepped out of a residence and pointed a long gun at officers, the Watauga police chief said.

A Watauga officer fired twice at the 40-year-old Watauga resident, wounding the man, Watauga Police Chief Robert Parker said.

No officers were injured during the standoff or shooting.

The officer, a three-year veteran of the Watauga Police Department, was placed on administrative leave with pay, which is standard during an investigation, Parker said.

The standoff began when Watauga police responded to a report of a suicidal person about midnight in the 5800 block of Oak Hill Road.

“The officers knocked on the door, but no one answered,” Parker said. “Officers could hear someone in the home.”

At some point, at least one person fled the home.

For the next four hours, Watauga police tried to get the man to come out of the house.

At about 4 a.m., the man armed with the long gun walked out of the residence and pointed the weapon at officers, police said.

“Officers ordered him to drop the weapon, but he didn’t,” the police chief said.

The man was then shot and wounded, but Watauga police said they believe his injuries were not life threatening.