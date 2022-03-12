Armed suspect at large in Madera identified, sheriffs still on the search

The armed suspect in a Madera County shooting that prompted a Shelter in Place Order on Thursday was identified.

The Madera County Sheriff’s Office identified 22-year-old Raymond William Richardson, from Fresno, as the suspect in the shooting in the 24000 block of Ingomar Drive.

According to a Sheriff, officers were called just after 5:30 p.m. to the area and found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for non-life-threatening wounds.

Officers learned that Richardson and the victim knew each other and were in an argument before the shooting.

As officers searched for a Richardson, Madera Sheriffs issued a Shelter in Place Order in the area out of caution. Witnesses told sheriffs that Richardson had crashed his vehicle into a nearby tree before fleeing on foot. He was later seen picked up by a small dark colored compact car.

Sheriffs said Richardson was still at large and was described as 5 feet, 11 inches and 190 pounds, with shoulder length dreadlocks and last seen wearing red shorts.