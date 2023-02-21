Armed standoff at famed brothel ends in employee’s arrest, Nevada sheriff says

A dispute between two Moonlite BunnyRanch employees ended in an arrest following gunshots and an armed standoff, Nevada sheriff’s deputies reported.

Savannah Henderson, 28, of Dayton, Nevada, also known as “Tiara Tae,” faces charges including being a felon with a firearm, discharging a firearm and obstructing a peace officer, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Someone at the Moonlite BunnyRanch, a legal brothel near Carson City, called 911 at 9:37 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, to report a dispute between two employees, an earlier release said.

During the 911 call, the caller reported hearing gunshots, sheriff’s deputies said.

Deputies heard several more gunshots when they arrived, the release said. Henderson retreated to a room inside the brothel, deputies said.

After hours of negotiation in the standoff, Henderson surrendered at 12:33 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, sheriff’s deputies said. Law enforcement officers and firefighters form several jurisdictions responded to assist with the standoff.

No one was injured.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information to call detectives at 775-577-5206 or email detective@lyon-county.org. Anonymous tips can be left at 775-322-4900.

The Moonlite BunnyRanch in Mound House about 6 miles from Carson City was founded in 1955, KLAS reported. It was previously owned by Dennis Hof and was featured in an HBO television series.

Prostitution is legal in some parts of Nevada.

