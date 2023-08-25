Armed robbery suspect escapes in vehicle with 5 kids and is on the run, NC cops say

A bank robbery suspect escaped in a vehicle that had five children inside, North Carolina officials said.

Now the man — considered “armed and dangerous” — is on the run, according to WITN and the Rocky Mount Police Department. Officers in a news release didn’t share attorney information for the suspect, identified as 28-year-old Montrell Pitt.

The robbery was reported at a PNC Bank on Wednesday, Aug. 23. Police said Pitt went to the bank with an “edged weapon” and “demanded money from the teller.”

Officers in an email to McClatchy News wouldn’t share how much money Pitt is accused of stealing or other details about the weapon they believe he used. But they said Pitt got into a stolen Toyota Tacoma pickup truck after the robbery.

Pitt is accused of abandoning the pickup and getting a ride from a woman. Her five children were in the vehicle at the time, according to police.

The mother was found in nearby Edgecombe County and “charged with conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, accessory after the fact, and five counts of child endangerment,” police said. She was taken to the Nash County jail and given a $1 million bond.

Pitt ran from the vehicle and was still at large as of Aug. 25, police said, asking the public to be “vigilant.” He has arrest warrants accusing him of “robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and five counts of child endangerment,” according to police.

An investigation continues, and officers urge anyone with information to call them at 252-972-1450 or 252-972-1411. People also can contact Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111 or use the Text-A-Tip program, which allows users to text “RMPOL” and a message to the number 274637.

Police said the kids weren’t hurt during the getaway ride, and another family member was taking care of them.

Rocky Mount is roughly 60 miles northeast of Raleigh.

