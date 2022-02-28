Armed robbery reported at Tacoma doughnut shop on 6th Avenue

Tacoma police responded to armed robberies at two businesses in the city Sunday, one at Legendary Doughnuts on 6th Avenue and another at a drug store.

Officers from Tacoma Police Department responded at about 5 p.m. to the 2600 block of 6th Avenue for the robbery at Legendary Doughnuts. Police said a man displayed a firearm and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No customers were inside the doughnut shop during the robbery. Police are continuing to investigate.

The drug store robbery occurred earlier in the day. Officers responded at about 9:55 a.m. to a report of an armed robbery at a Walgreens in the 5600 block of Pacific Avenue.

Police said a man entered and displayed a handgun, then took cash and fled.

Officers didn’t know if the man fled in a vehicle or on foot. It’s unclear if there were customers in the store during the robbery. Detectives are continuing to investigate.