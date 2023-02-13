Armed robbers target people for Canada Goose coats

·3 min read
Photo of Canada Goose logo on red coats
The Canadian-made parkas retail for up to $1,850

Police have issued a warning after a string of armed robberies targeted people wearing Canada Goose winter coats in Washington DC.

There were at least seven reported robberies of people wearing the popular luxury coats between December and February.

Some of the robberies took place near George Washington University, prompting the campus to issue its own advisory.

The prices of the coats stolen range from $550 (£454) to nearly $1,500.

Police are urging the public to stay vigilant.

Reports of the robberies first emerged in December, when a couple said they were attacked while walking with their young children in the northeast area of Washington DC.

One of the victims told the local NBC News network that she believed the robbers were trying to pull off her Canada Goose jacket, but they did not succeed.

Several other robberies involving the luxury coat have unfolded in the subsequent weeks.

On 24 January, a Howard University student wearing a Canada Goose coat was targeted after several masked suspects pulled up to him in a car. They then took his coat and fled the scene.

Howard University police said the attack took place in a busy area, "amongst a crowd of onlookers and witnesses". The suspects have since been arrested and the student's jacket was returned to him.

A week later, two incidents involving armed robbers took place near the George Washington University campus, where the suspects demanded the victims take off their Canada Goose coats at gunpoint.

The campus issued a formal advisory the following day.

"These jackets are very expensive, and our community members should be mindful while wearing them, even in very public spaces," it read. "As always, be mindful of your surroundings."

Police in Washington DC have also spoken out about the string of robberies, asking people to cooperate and give up the coats if they are being held at gunpoint.

"Property is not worth your life. Give away that property, try to get a good description of that person, and we want people to call 911," Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Patrick Loftus said.

Reports of another robbery have since emerged, this time involving a tourist couple walking around Dupont Circle in central Washington DC, who were approached by robbers at gunpoint in the middle of the afternoon on 5 February.

"All of a sudden someone's like, 'Gimme your coat! Gimme your coat!' And I thought, is this a joke?" Sheila Kaufman, who was attacked, told NBC News, adding that she and her husband both took off their coats and handed them to the gunmen.

Thieves have previously targeted Canada Goose wearers in other US cities, notably Chicago, where six incidents of winter coats being robbed at gunpoint were reported in just over a week in 2019.

Similar incidents have also been reported in the UK, where a man was mugged for his Canada Goose jacket that turned out to be a knock-off.

The Canadian-made parkas and coats are notoriously pricey, with some retailing for up to $1,850.

The brand has drawn criticism in the past from animal rights organisations like PETA, who have accused it of using unethical practices to supply the wild coyote fur that lines the coats' hoods.

In 2021, the company responded by saying it will no longer use fur in its products.

Despite their expensive price-tag, the popularity of the coats appears to be trending upwards. Canada Goose's annual revenues have climbed steadily since 2015, reaching a peak of C$1.1bn (US$820,000; £670,000) in 2020.

Latest Stories

  • United flight from Hawaii plunged to within 800ft of Pacific Ocean

    Plane heading for San Francisco took steep dive shortly after takeoff in dramatic incident in mid-December

  • Leeds, Man United condemn tragedy chants by rival fans

    LEEDS, England (AP) — Leeds and Manchester United condemned “completely unacceptable” chants by rival fans about tragedies involving both clubs during Sunday's Premier League match at Elland Road. The Premier League also said it would treat the issue as a “matter of urgency.” The game, which United won 2-0, was marred by some Leeds fans goading United supporters with chants about the Munich air disaster on Feb. 6, 1958. Some United supporters taunted the home crowd with chants about the death of

  • George Kittle's message to fantasy managers: Don't get rid of tight ends

    San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle spoke to Matt Harmon on Radio Row at Super Bowl LVII about the calls from some fantasy owners to get rid of the tight end position. George joined Yahoo Sports on behalf of Old Spice.

  • How Britain’s broken housing market is crushing growth

    Britain's economy is in the doldrums, with high taxes, high inflation, and a decline in the size of the workforce all holding back growth.

  • Witnesses who testified in front of the Georgia grand jury investigating Trump 'may have lied under oath,' judge says

    A judge said he'll release three portions of a special grand jury's secret report into efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.

  • Steve Bannon Ran Up Huge Legal Bills and Stiffed His Lawyers

    Steve Hirsch/Pool via ReutersSteve Bannon—the nativist American media personality who’s backed by a Chinese billionaire—hasn’t paid the lawyers who spent years defending him against an onslaught of criminal charges, according to three sources who spoke exclusively to The Daily Beast.With massive legal bills still outstanding, Bannon is now scrambling to find new attorneys, as he faces a looming trial over the way he scammed the MAGA crowd with a dubious plan to build a privately funded U.S.-Mexi

  • RCMP officer shoots Calgary woman after chase allegedly ends in altercation near Strathmore

    A RCMP officer shot a Calgary woman Sunday after she was allegedly involved in a struggle with the officer east of the city following a chase. According to an RCMP news release, the shooting happened near the intersection of Highway 564 and Range Road 245, about 17 kilometres northeast of Strathmore. An officer tried to arrest the woman and "an altercation occurred," the release states. The officer shot the woman multiple times. She was the only person in the vehicle. Emergency crews brought the

  • Police have uncovered a ring of 17 men believed to have filmed 10,000 women bathing in hot springs across Japan

    The men used equipment like long-focus telephoto lenses and hid in mountainous areas to photograph women bathing in the hot springs.

  • Four teenage asylum seekers arrested in connection with alleged rape of schoolgirl in Kent

    Four Afghan boys have been arrested in connection with the alleged rape of a 15-year-old girl at a school in Dover.

  • Family dog kept coming home with bones, then brought back a human skull, Texas cops say

    The family assumed their dog had been bringing back the bones of some animal -- until they saw a human skull in the front yard.

  • Two children arrested on suspicion of murdering girl, 16, in Warrington park

    A 16-year-old girl has been stabbed to death in a “targeted attack” in a Cheshire park in broad daylight, police have said.

  • Alex Murdaugh trial – updates: Graphic bodycam video from night of murders released as jury rocked by Covid

    Fourth week of testimony under way in Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial at Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina

  • Bihar: How an Indian woman tracked down her daughter's 'dead' rapist

    A man accused of rape was declared dead by authorities - until the victim's mother proved otherwise.

  • RCMP releases sketches, description of rural Sask. homicide suspects

    RCMP have released forensic sketches and descriptions of suspects they believed were involved in a break-and-enter that ended with a man fatally shot and a woman injured Friday morning. Esterhazy and Broadview RCMP were called to a home near Round Lake, about 20 kilometres south of Stockholm, Sask., and Esterhazy, Sask., shortly before 4 a.m. CST for a break-and-enter and a suspicious death, according to police. Investigators determined that a man who lived at the house and was shot and killed,

  • Arkansas Cop Caught in Viral Arrest Video Now Accused of Deleting Evidence

    TikTokAn Arkansas cop accused last summer of viciously beating a handcuffed man—the shocking scene caught on video by a horrified bystander—wiped his department-issued phone to destroy evidence that further implicated him, an FBI search warrant affidavit obtained by The Daily Beast alleges.Then-Crawford County Sheriff’s Deputy Levi Garrett White “performed a factory reset that erased all data” on his department-issued iPhone 11 Pro Max after he brutally assaulted a shackled Randal Ray Worcester,

  • Mexico arrests cartel member suspected of leading fentanyl trade

    Mexico's defence ministry said Sunday that security forces had arrested a suspected top cartel member accused of leading the region's production of fentanyl, which has killed thousands in the United States. The arrest, which took place on Thursday in the state of Sinaloa, came just weeks after U.S. President Joe Biden visited Mexico, and followed the recent high-profile arrest of cartel leader Ovidio Guzman. The suspect is described as being a leading logistics chief for the famed narco trafficker known as "Mayo Zambada," who jointly headed the powerful Sinaloa cartel.

  • Trump was subpoenaed for folder with classification markings before turning it over, report says

    Latest batch of turned-over documents follows FBI searches at Biden, Pence residences

  • Murdaugh Murders: Tracing the Steps of a Desperate Man

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / ReutersIt was just about noon on June 7, 2021, when South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh burst through the doors of his family’s prominent personal injury firm. It was a balmy early summer day and the tall 53-year-old was in Lowcountry business casual garb: khakis, a sea-foam polo, and a blue sport coat.His midday arrival that Monday did not faze his colleagues because Murdaugh was known in the office as a “frenetic” employee who kept different hours than t

  • Polygamy kidnapping suspect jailed; his niece said to be OK

    The nephew of imprisoned Utah polygamous leader Warren Jeffs has been captured and is jailed in North Dakota on kidnapping charges, a sheriff said Monday. Heber Jeffs was arrested by federal agents and brought to the Ward County Jail in Minot on Saturday, where he remains pending an extradition hearing scheduled for Monday afternoon, Sheriff Bob Roed said. It wasn't immediately clear if Heber Jeffs had an attorney.

  • How 'intricacies' of local knowledge could help find Nicola Bulley, as police struggle with 'toxic' public interest

    Armchair detectives often help solve missing person cases but public interest must also be managed so evidence is not damaged, a veteran detective has warned. Martyn Underhill, who worked on the Sarah Payne case in 2000, made his comments to the Sky News Daily podcast as members of the public have been travelling to the Lancashire village where Nicola Bulley went missing on 27 January. Mr Underhill worked on 50 murder cases and now lectures on investigation techniques.