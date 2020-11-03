Armed robbers use sewers to break into bank vault

Forensics check out the manhole cover that the robbers used (NurPhoto/PA Images)





Armed robbers managed to break into a bank by crawling through an intricate sewer network before disappearing back into the tunnels to flee police.





The elaborate heist saw two robbers walk into the main entrance of a Crédit Agricole branch on Piazza Ascoli in Milan and point guns at staff, shortly after opening time at 8.30am on Tuesday.





Two more members of the gang emerged from a manhole inside the bank that connects to an underground tunnel.





The robbers wrestled with the bank manager, who yelled “It’s a robbery” and held him and another staff member hostage as dozens of police officers surrounded the bank.





The bank manager was reportedly hit on the head with the butt of a gun and an employee managed to escape. No other staff were harmed.





Police surrounded the robbers who set off a fire extinguisher giving them time to escape back down the manhole.





Officers lost them in the maze of underground tunnels.





The robbers took 20 safe-deposit boxes, but it is not yet clear what they contained, Italian media reported.





Speaking to reporters outside the bank after the ordeal, the manager said: “They entered from the basement. There were three of us inside when I realised what was happening and shouted. There was a short scuffle but they did not beat me.”





Milan prosecutors have opened an investigation.