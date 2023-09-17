Armed protester reported outside Biden’s Delaware home

Joe Biden vacations in Rehoboth, Delaware in August 2023 (AFP via Getty Images)

A man who appeared to have a holstered firearm was spotted near the Wilmington home of President Joe Biden in Delaware on Sunday.

In a pool report, a reporter on the scene described the man “wearing a neon yellow and orange safety vest, khaki cargo shorts, tan boots and socks” walking “down the road toward the Biden home”. According to the reporter, the unidentified person appeared to have a gun holstered to their belt.

A sign he was holding bore messages related to the GOP ongoing investigation into supposed criminal activity by the Biden family — an investigation that has drawn criticisms from numerous members of the Republican Party for jumping to conclusions based on thin evidence.

“Bidens are criminals, 20 shell companies?! Where's the laptop? 10% for the big guy,” read the man’s sign, according to pool reporters.

It’s unclear at this time if the man was asked to leave the area; a Secret Service vehicle was spotted “following” the man as he was in the area; however, he was later spotted walking down the road alone as the White House motorcade departed the Biden residence.

Mr Biden and his family regularly take weekend trips to his family’s Wilmington residence or the Rehoboth area of Delaware; the quiet seaside town is only a short distance via air from the DC area and the president does not typically draw large crowds when he emerges in public in the area. This weekend, they were in Wilmington, where Mr Biden attended a church service on Saturday.