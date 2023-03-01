Armed police lock down Hackney Central station after man stabbed and left ‘fighting for life’

Hackney Central station (Hackney Council)

Armed police have been scrambled to Hackney Central station where a man was found with serious stab injuries.

The officers are on the scene while the victim has been taken to hospital where his condition is being considered critical.

The station has been locked down and is being patrolled by armed units following the incident at just before 1.30pm.

A British Transport Police statment said: “Armed officers are currently on the scene at Hackney Central Overground station responding to an incident.

“One man has been taken to hospital and the station is closed while enquiries continue. The man was located at the station with laceration wounds and was taken to a local hospital where he remains in a critical condition.”

It is understood no one else was injured in the incident.

An air ambulance landed near the scene.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called today at 1.24pm to reports of an incident at Hackney Central Station, Hackney.

“We sent a number of resources to the scene, including an incident response officer, two ambulance crews and a medic in a fast response car. We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance.“Our first medic arrived within three minutes.“We treated a man at the scene and took him to a major trauma centre as a priority.”

Hackney Council has asked for commuters to avoid the station.

A statement said: “There has been a Police incident at Hackney Central Station and it is currently closed.“We will share more information as it becomes available. Please avoid the station for the time being.”

Anyone with information is asked to rext 61016 quoting reference 334 of 01/03/23 or to remain anonymous Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.