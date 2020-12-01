Brazil siege: Armed men 'raid banks' in Criciúma

Map of Cricuma in Brazil

Armed men have stormed a number of banks in the southern Brazilian city of Criciúma, Brazilian media report.

Shooting started around midnight local time (03:00 GMT). At least two people were injured and hostages were reportedly taken.

Criciúma Mayor Clésio Salvaro said in a tweet that "a major assault" was taking place and urged people to stay at home.

Footage posted on social media showed men patrolling empty streets with guns and shots ringing out.