Armed man shot dead after trying to 'breach' Ohio FBI office

An armed man clad in body armour was killed after he tried to "breach" an FBI building in Ohio, officials say.

The suspect fled the scene in Cincinnati and was shot by police after an hours-long standoff in a rural area.

Law enforcement officials told US media they are examining whether the man - whom they named as Ricky Shiffer, 42 - had any ties to far-right groups.

The head of the FBI said violence and threats against the agency "should be deeply concerning to all Americans".

Police have not formally identified the suspect killed in Ohio on Thursday, and did not comment on his motive during news briefings.

Unnamed law enforcement officials told US media the suspect may have been present at the Capitol building in Washington on the day of last year's riot by Trump supporters, although he was not charged with any crimes in connection to the disorder.

The Ohio incident comes as US officials warn of increased threats against law enforcement after the FBI executed a search warrant on Monday at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

The incident began around 09:15 (13:15GMT), when the man unsuccessfully attempted to breach a visitor security screening area, said police.

He fled the area, but was spotted about 20 minutes later by a police officer, Ohio State Highway Patrol spokesman Nathan Dennis told a news conference.

A chase ensued until the suspect stopped and exchanged gunfire with officers before fleeing into a corn field.

After an hourslong standoff, he raised towards officers and was killed by police around 15:00 local time, said Mr Dennis. No police were injured in the shootout.

According to NBC News, the man fired a nail gun at the FBI building and was armed with a semi-automatic rifle.

FBI Director Christopher Wray, who was appointed by Mr Trump in 2017, said in a statement that "unfounded attacks on the integrity of the FBI erode respect for the rule of law and are a grave disservice to the men and women who sacrifice so much to protect others.

"Violence and threats against law enforcement, including the FBI, are dangerous and should be deeply concerning to all Americans."

In a speech to FBI field agents in the state of Nebraska on Wednesday, he called online threats to officials "deplorable and dangerous", adding: "Violence against law enforcement is not the answer, no matter who you're upset with."